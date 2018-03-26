GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Centre Plans to Borrow Rs 2.88 Lakh Crore in First Half of 2018-19

The government and the Reserve Bank of India are also considering a plan to raise the foreign investment limit in government bonds.

Reuters

Updated:March 26, 2018, 5:40 PM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: The government plans to borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore in the first half of the 2018/19 financial year that begins in April, it said on Monday.

In the union budget unveiled in February, the government said it envisages a gross market borrowing of Rs 6.06 lakh crore in 2018/19 and a net market borrowing of Rs 4.62 lakh crore.

The government and the Reserve Bank of India are also considering a plan to raise the foreign investment limit in government bonds, SC Garg, economic affairs secretary, told reporters.

