Centre Plans to Borrow Rs 2.88 Lakh Crore in First Half of 2018-19

The government plans to borrow Rs 2.88 lakh crore in the first half of the 2018/19 financial year that begins in April, it said on Monday.In the union budget unveiled in February, the government said it envisages a gross market borrowing of Rs 6.06 lakh crore in 2018/19 and a net market borrowing of Rs 4.62 lakh crore.The government and the Reserve Bank of India are also considering a plan to raise the foreign investment limit in government bonds, SC Garg, economic affairs secretary, told reporters.