Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Centre Releases Rs 35,000 Crore as GST Compensation to States

Most of the states rued that the delay in payment has put pressure on their finances affecting many development work. Earlier in the day, Nirmala Sitharaman assured states that the Centre will not 'renege' on the promise of GST compensations.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Centre Releases Rs 35,000 Crore as GST Compensation to States
Representative Image. (PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial GST Council meeting, the Centre on Monday released about Rs 35,000 crore to states and Union Territories as pending compensation.

The GST Council, the highest decision making body of the indirect tax regime, is slated to hold its meeting on December 18.

"The central government has released GST compensation of Rs 35,298 crore to States and Union Territories today," Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, finance ministers and representatives of opposition-ruled states met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and expressed their concern over delay in payment of GST compensation.

Most of the states rued that the delay in payment has put pressure on their finances affecting many development work.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman assured states that the Centre will not "renege" on the promise of GST compensations.

The delays to pass on the money are due to a slippage in collections and the states have nothing to be embarrassed about, she said.

The remarks come at a time when states like Maharashtra and Kerala have been demanding the compensation sooner.

"It is certainly their right, I am not denying. At the same time, I am also making it clear to say that I am not reneging on that. States will be given. We are certainly not reneging on it.

"I admit that the payments which had to go the compensation head have not been given for two months slot," Sitharaman said.

"I do not want them (states) to feel embarrassed because it's not their fault nor is it personally my fault," she said, admitting that GST collections have been much lower than expectations.

She attributed the dip in collections to a slip in GST filing due to natural calamities and also due to a slowdown in consumption that has a direct impact on the collections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,053.95 -32.75 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 309.75 0.23
TCS 2,126.75 2.68
SBI 331.85 -0.21
Reliance 1,566.60 -1.03
HDFC 2,375.25 0.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IFB Industries 604.45 1.07
TVS Motor 449.80 -1.74
Indiabulls Hsg 309.55 0.08
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.05 -1.20
SBI 331.80 -0.27
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,126.75 2.68
HCL Tech 552.20 1.67
Tech Mahindra 773.30 1.50
GAIL 121.20 1.17
HDFC 2,375.25 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,127.55 2.70
HCL Tech 552.30 1.65
Tech Mahindra 773.55 1.60
HDFC 2,372.40 0.83
Kotak Mahindra 1,704.35 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 763.10 -2.45
Adani Ports 368.35 -2.28
ITC 236.90 -1.95
Coal India 192.60 -1.86
JSW Steel 253.10 -1.75
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 236.90 -1.97
Tata Steel 421.05 -1.80
HUL 1,973.90 -1.57
Vedanta 147.20 -1.44
M&M 509.05 -1.35
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram