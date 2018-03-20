Centre Sanctions Rs 120 Crore for Plastic Park in Jharkhand; Promises CIPET Centre

Fertiliser and Chemicals Minister Ananth Kumar on Tuesday announced setting up of a plastic park in Deoghar district in Jharkhand with an investment of Rs 120 crore, which will create 36,000 direct and indirect jobs.The minister also said a plastic recycling unit will be established with an investment of Rs 3.50 crore in the district, the second unit in India after Guwahati.He also assured Jharkhand government that the central government is ready to establish a Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) Centre in Deogarh, provided the state government allocates land or building.Briefing media, Kumar said, "We have sanctioned a plastic park in Deogarh. It will will be set up in 150 acres with an investment of Rs 120 crore".The park will have units that will manufacture woven sacks, moulded furniture, plastic crates, HDPE plastic combs, water tanks, bottles, pipes, small containers, toys, mosquito nets and leno bags among others, he said.The park aims to provide direct employment to 6,000 people and indirect jobs to 30,000 people, he added.Stating that the plastic demand is on the rise, the minister said that the consumption is expected to double from the current 10 million tonnes by 2020.On Jharkhand's demand on setting up of a CIPET Centre in the the state, the minister said, "We are ready to give CIPET if you provide 15 acres of land for the same. With establishment of the centre, Deogarh is going to be a plastic hub".At present, there are 40 CIPET centres across the country and the government aims to set up additional 10, so that the country has sufficient resources of plastic technicians and engineers to meet the industry demand, he added.