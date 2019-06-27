Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Centre to Go Ahead with Disinvestment Process of Air India, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation

In 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in-principle approved the consideration for strategic disinvestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Centre to Go Ahead with Disinvestment Process of Air India, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation
Air India. (Representative image/Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Continued support from the government has resulted in an improvement of the financial and operational performances of Air India and the Centre has decided to go ahead with the process of its disinvestment, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.

"In an AISAM (Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism) meeting held on 28th March 2018, it was decided that due to issues like volatile crude oil prices and adverse fluctuations in exchange rates, the atmosphere was not conducive for the disinvestment. But this was last year," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement was also tweeted by Hardeep Singh Puri, ‏Union minister for housing and urban affairs, on Thursday evening.

The AISAM, which is basically a Group of Ministers (GoM), has to be reconstituted as Arun Jaitley and Suresh Prabhu are no longer ministers in the second innings of the Narendra Modi government.

They will be replaced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to continue in the panel.

"Continued support from the government has resulted in improvement of financial and operational performances of Air India. As per the recommendations of the AISAM, the government will now go ahead with the process of disinvestment of the company," the ministry said.

At a meeting on June 28, 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had in-principle approved the consideration for strategic disinvestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries. The AISAM was constituted by the CCEA for this purpose.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,586.41 -5.67 ( -0.01%)

NIFTY 50

11,841.55 -6.00 ( -0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 800.45 1.50
Reliance 1,274.15 -1.55
HDFC Bank 2,462.30 -0.23
SBI 362.15 1.12
Indiabulls Hsg 627.45 2.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,100.55 0.05
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 0.00
Embassy Office 370.00 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 627.40 2.51
Asian Paints 1,362.00 0.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 165.85 2.95
Indiabulls Hsg 627.45 2.48
M&M 657.90 2.24
ONGC 170.60 1.82
Eicher Motors 19,479.30 1.71
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 165.85 2.95
M&M 658.50 2.37
ONGC 169.90 1.46
Axis Bank 800.35 1.44
HDFC 2,194.45 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 701.95 -2.25
Adani Ports 406.50 -2.04
UPL 943.50 -1.56
Reliance 1,274.15 -1.55
HCL Tech 1,062.75 -1.48
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,274.85 -1.52
HCL Tech 1,064.00 -1.52
ITC 273.55 -1.37
Infosys 730.85 -1.19
Power Grid Corp 207.55 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram