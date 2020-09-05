Centre Working With States on 'One Product, One District' Programme: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the government will start 'One District, One Product' programme to help all the districts in the country focus their energies on the outreach of their own products of excellence.

Speaking at the release of the 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking of states and union territories, Goyal said government is confident of adding manufacturing output worth at least Rs 20 lakh crore in next five years.

"We have identified 24 products in partnership with industry, we are confident of adding at least Rs 20 trillion manufacturing output in next five years, it will create jobs, expand economic activity and will lead the way towards India's rightful place," Business Standard quoted him as saying.

The centre's plan is based on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh's 'One District One Product' programme, inaugurated two years ago to promote traditional industries of the districts.