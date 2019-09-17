CG Power, Kaveri Seed, Coffee Day Enterprises Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shares fell 2.3% on reports that the Blackstone Group has signed a definitive agreement to buy the company’s tech park for Rs 2,700 crore.
(Image: Twitter/@CafeCoffeeDay)
Indian stock markets extended losses on Tuesday, i.e. 17 September. At 11:29 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 237 points, or 0.64%, to 36,886.57, while the Nifty 50 index fell 70 points, or 0.64%, to 10,933.50. CG Power, Kaveri Seed, MMTC, STC, Coffee Day Enterprises and DLF were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:
CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd shares were locked in an upper circuit of 5% again after private equity firm KKR India picked up nearly 10% stake in the company for over Rs 89 crore.
Kaveri Seed: Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd shares jumped 3% after the company said the board will meet on 24 September to decide on the buyback of shares.
MMTC, STC: MMTC Ltd shares cracked 16.5% while those of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd (STC) plunged 19% after a media report said that the government may shut the two firms along with Project and Equipment Corporation of India (PEC).
Lemon Tree: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares dropped 3.3% after the company signed a license agreement for an 80-room hotel in West Bengal. The hotel is expected to be operational by January 2023.
NBCC: NBCC (India) Ltd shares rose 1.7% after the company signed an MoU with Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, for the construction of various infrastructure buildings in the existing campus as well as at a new campus in Chandikhol, Odisha. The approximate cost of work would be Rs 390 crore.
DLF: DLF Ltd shares rose 1.2% after the company concluded sale of over 9 acres land in Gurugram to American Express (India). The transaction was recorded at over Rs 32 crore an acre.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,003.20
|-2.13
|Yes Bank
|67.65
|0.89
|Axis Bank
|651.65
|-2.87
|Indiabulls Hsg
|433.85
|-0.32
|Reliance
|1,204.00
|-0.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|1,316.30
|-6.19
|Graphite India
|354.45
|-4.70
|Yes Bank
|67.60
|0.75
|Indiabulls Hsg
|433.65
|-0.36
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,275.80
|-2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|132.10
|1.85
|Titan Company
|1,165.25
|1.45
|UPL
|569.75
|1.00
|HUL
|1,834.00
|0.97
|Yes Bank
|67.65
|0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,534.50
|0.92
|HUL
|1,834.00
|1.01
|Vedanta
|149.60
|0.71
|Yes Bank
|67.60
|0.75
|ONGC
|130.70
|0.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,657.05
|-2.98
|Axis Bank
|651.65
|-2.87
|Tech Mahindra
|700.20
|-2.68
|Bharti Airtel
|336.15
|-2.28
|Cipla
|459.80
|-2.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,655.70
|-3.06
|Axis Bank
|652.00
|-2.86
|Bharti Airtel
|336.25
|-2.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,275.80
|-2.13
|HDFC
|2,001.00
|-2.21
