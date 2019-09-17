CG Power, Kaveri Seed, Coffee Day Enterprises Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets extended losses on Tuesday, i.e. 17 September. At 11:29 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 237 points, or 0.64%, to 36,886.57, while the Nifty 50 index fell 70 points, or 0.64%, to 10,933.50. CG Power, Kaveri Seed, MMTC, STC, Coffee Day Enterprises and DLF were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

CG Power: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd shares were locked in an upper circuit of 5% again after private equity firm KKR India picked up nearly 10% stake in the company for over Rs 89 crore.

Kaveri Seed: Kaveri Seed Co. Ltd shares jumped 3% after the company said the board will meet on 24 September to decide on the buyback of shares.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shares fell 2.3% on reports that the Blackstone Group has signed a definitive agreement to buy the company’s tech park for Rs 2,700 crore.

MMTC, STC: MMTC Ltd shares cracked 16.5% while those of State Trading Corporation of India Ltd (STC) plunged 19% after a media report said that the government may shut the two firms along with Project and Equipment Corporation of India (PEC).

Lemon Tree: Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd shares dropped 3.3% after the company signed a license agreement for an 80-room hotel in West Bengal. The hotel is expected to be operational by January 2023.

NBCC: NBCC (India) Ltd shares rose 1.7% after the company signed an MoU with Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, for the construction of various infrastructure buildings in the existing campus as well as at a new campus in Chandikhol, Odisha. The approximate cost of work would be Rs 390 crore.

DLF: DLF Ltd shares rose 1.2% after the company concluded sale of over 9 acres land in Gurugram to American Express (India). The transaction was recorded at over Rs 32 crore an acre.

