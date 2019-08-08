Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Murderous Assault': SAIL Chairman Attacked by Armed Men With Iron Rods in South Delhi

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, 58, was on his way back home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle occupied by four people at around 10:30 pm, SAIL said in a statement on Thursday.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
'Murderous Assault': SAIL Chairman Attacked by Armed Men With Iron Rods in South Delhi
An advertisement of Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) at a street in New Delhi. Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: The chairman of India's largest state-owned steel producer was assaulted by some people armed with iron rods in the national capital of New Delhi on Wednesday night, the Steel Authority of India Ltd said.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, 58, was on his way back home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle occupied by four people at around 10:30 pm on August Kranti road, the company said in a statement on Thursday. He was reportedly rescued by the Highway Patrolling Staff of Defence Colony, which reached the spot.

Police investigation revealed that Chaudhary and his driver were attacked when they stepped out of their car. One of the men in the other vehicle caught the driver by his neck, while the other three assaulted him.

SAIL added that police nabbed two of the assailants, and a complaint had been registered at the New Delhi's Hauz Khas Police Station investigating the attack. The car involved in the accident has also been seized.

"We know this was not spontaneous," an executive at the company, who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak to media, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

SAIL did not immediately respond to further queries on the reason behind the attack, and did not elaborate on it in the statement.

The company is set to announce its June quarter results on Friday.

"Steel Authority of India Limited is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault," the company said, adding that Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs.

Chaudhary's driver was unharmed. The chairman was taken to the trauma center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and has since been discharged, the company said.

With Inputs from Reuters

