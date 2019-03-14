LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Challenging Day': SpiceJet May Cancel 30-35 Flights Today After India Grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft

Lifting the ban on the aircraft will be based on inputs from various agencies and it will not happen soon, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief BS Bhullar said.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Challenging Day': SpiceJet May Cancel 30-35 Flights Today After India Grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft
A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft taxis on the tarmac after landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)
Loading...
New Delhi: All Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft being operated by Indian airlines have been grounded, Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola said here on Wednesday. Thursday will be a "challenging" day, he told reporters.

Lifting the ban on the aircraft will be based on inputs from various agencies and it will not happen soon, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief B S Bhullar said.

The DGCA announced its decision to ground the aircraft on Tuesday night.

SpiceJet has 12 such aircraft in its fleet and Jet Airways has five, which have already been grounded.

According to officials, 30-35 SpiceJet flights are likely to be impacted on Thursday. Kharola said SpiceJet will adjust most passengers in its own flights. If the need arises, other operators will pitch in.

Operators have also agreed not to indulge in "predatory pricing", he said. The decision to ground the aircraft came days after a 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed near Addis Ababa, killing 157 people, including four Indians.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,890.24 +138.07 ( +0.37%)

NIFTY 50

11,377.70 +36.00 ( +0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 253.60 3.81
Reliance 1,359.55 0.91
Jubilant Food 1,354.55 2.18
Just Dial 641.00 2.30
IndusInd Bank 1,662.00 1.57
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Laurus Labs 362.00 -0.34
Reliance 1,358.60 0.88
Yes Bank 253.80 3.87
Jubilant Food 1,353.55 1.98
Just Dial 642.20 3.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 253.60 3.81
Indiabulls Hsg 719.45 2.51
Zee Entertain 458.50 2.16
IOC 151.70 1.98
IndusInd Bank 1,662.00 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 253.80 3.87
IndusInd Bank 1,660.70 1.49
Axis Bank 747.80 1.27
Tata Steel 520.45 1.33
Vedanta 174.30 1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 189.00 -2.95
Hero Motocorp 2,768.25 -1.26
UltraTechCement 3,978.40 -1.17
Bajaj Auto 2,982.95 -0.90
Adani Ports 364.00 -0.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,768.00 -1.36
Bajaj Auto 2,982.75 -0.85
Tata Motors 180.40 -0.66
HUL 1,736.75 -0.54
HCL Tech 1,020.05 -0.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram