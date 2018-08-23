GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chanda Kochhar Offers to be Reappointed on Board of ICICI Securities

Kochhar is set to retire from the board of ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2018, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chanda Kochhar Offers to be Reappointed on Board of ICICI Securities
File photo of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, who is on indefinite leave pending a probe against her in an alleged quid pro quo in loan sanctioning case, has offered herself to be reappointed on the board of ICICI Securities.

Kochhar is set to retire from the board of ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank.

"In terms of section 152 of the Act and Articles of Association of the Company, Chanda Kochhar would retire by rotation at the forthcoming AGM and is eligible for re-appointment. The annual general meeting (AGM) of ICICI securities is on August 30.

"Chanda Kochhar has offered herself for re-appointment," said the annual report for 2017-18 of ICICI Securities. Kochhar is the Chairperson of the bank's subsidiary.

There are allegations of impropriety on part of Kochhar in ICICI Bank extending loans to some companies and enjoying reciprocal benefits.

It has been alleged that her family members, including her husband Deepak Kochhar, got financial favours from the borrowers against the loans sanctioned by the bank.

Sebi has already served a notice on Kochhar on dealings of the bank with Videocon Group and Nupower. An independent probe has also been launched by ICICI Bank board to look into the matter.

There are eight members on the board of ICICI Securities of which four are independent directors, two are non-executive non-independent directors who are nominated from ICICI Bank and two are whole time directors.

Two members--Managing Director & CEO Shilpa Kumar and Executive Director Ajay Saraf are the whole-time directors on the board of ICICI Securities.

ICICI Securities, Headquartered in Mumbai, offers financial services including brokerage, financial product distribution and investment banking, catering to both retail and institutional clients.

During fiscal ended March 2018, the company was listed on the stock exchanges through the initial public offer (IPO).

The IPO was completed through an offer for sale by holding company ICICI Bank.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,336.76 +51.01 ( +0.13%)

Nifty 50

11,582.75 +11.85 ( +0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Mahanagar Gas 840.70 -61.50 -6.82
Larsen 1,352.05 +29.50 +2.23
Reliance 1,269.45 +22.25 +1.78
Tech Mahindra 726.65 +17.25 +2.43
Axis Bank 631.75 -4.00 -0.63
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mahanagar Gas 840.25 -59.60 -6.62
Tech Mahindra 727.05 +18.80 +2.65
AU Small Financ 698.90 -3.15 -0.45
Zee Entertain 505.25 -9.35 -1.82
Larsen 1,352.50 +30.35 +2.30
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 726.65 +17.25 +2.43
Larsen 1,352.05 +29.50 +2.23
Dr Reddys Labs 2,463.60 +52.65 +2.18
NTPC 164.35 +3.50 +2.18
HCL Tech 1,025.65 +21.05 +2.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,352.50 +30.35 +2.30
NTPC 164.50 +3.30 +2.05
Reliance 1,269.70 +23.20 +1.86
Adani Ports 383.80 +6.35 +1.68
Power Grid Corp 190.00 +2.75 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 256.90 -11.90 -4.43
BPCL 357.75 -11.00 -2.98
IOC 153.40 -4.30 -2.73
HPCL 259.60 -7.25 -2.72
Hindalco 221.05 -5.35 -2.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 257.40 -11.65 -4.33
Vedanta 214.80 -4.40 -2.01
Tata Steel 571.50 -10.75 -1.85
Bajaj Auto 2,686.00 -41.55 -1.52
SBI 302.25 -4.65 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...