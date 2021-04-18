Chandni Chowk, Other Delhi Markets Go Under Self-imposed Lockdown Amid Covid-19 Spike

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in Delhi, traders bodies in the national capital have decided to shut down markets and shops as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The decision was announced following a virtual meeting of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and leaders of wholesale and retail trade associations of Delhi.

While several trade leaders will on Monday hold a meeting with their associations before taking the final call, Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal has announced its decision to close shops in Chandni Chowk from April 19 to 25. Various other major trade associations including paper, electrical, drug, electronics, radio, chemical, Kirana, opticals, footwear, cycle market, card market, and many organizations of Yamunapar have announced the closure of the market from April 19 to 21, the CAIT said in a statement on Sunday.

CAIT, the domestic traders’ body, had on Thursday asked the Delhi government to impose a complete lockdown for at least 10 days to control coronavirus infections but at the same time ensure movement of vehicles carrying essential goods for the people. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced weekend curfew in Delhi apart from various other curbs. However, the government did not act upon the appeal of the traders’ body, following which, the union leaders decided to go under a self-imposed lockdown.

Looking at the unprecedented #COVID19 Crisis in Delhi,many prominent markets led by Chandni Chowk have decided on a self imposed #lockdown from tomorrow, after a VC of 150 trade leaders was held today. Several markets to decide tomorrow. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @HardeepSPuri— Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) April 18, 2021

Clarifying the move, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said, “This is not a protest against any government, but business organisations are closing their own market as a defense against Corona for themselves and their customers and employees.”

