Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Check out Revised Interest Rates Offered by PPF, NSC And Other Savings Schemes Here

The government has reduced interest rates, which are reviewed every quarter, to bring them in line with the falling interest rate across the financial system after the RBI cut its benchmark policy rate thrice during the year.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 1, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Check out Revised Interest Rates Offered by PPF, NSC And Other Savings Schemes Here
File photo of RBI logo.
Loading...

Starting today, i.e. 1 July, select small savings schemes will fetch 10 basis points lower interest rates for the September quarter. The government has reduced these rates, which are reviewed every quarter, to bring them in line with the falling interest rate across the financial system after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its benchmark policy rate thrice during the year. Check out the revised interest rates offered by small-savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) here:

Public Provident Fund: For the July-September quarter, 15-year PPF will fetch an annual interest rate of 7.9% (compounded annually) as compared to 8% earlier.

National Savings Certificate: NSC, a five-year small savings scheme, will fetch an interest rate of 7.9% compared with 8% earlier. The amount is compounded annually and paid on maturity.

Kisan Vikas Patra: KVP will yield 7.6% with maturity of 113 months. At present, interest rate on KVP is 7.7% and maturity is 112 months.

Post office term deposits: Post office term deposits of 1-3 years will fetch interest rate of 6.9%, to be paid quarterly, while the five-year quarterly rate is pegged at 7.7%. Recurring deposits will return 7.2% compared with 7.3% earlier.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: The five-year Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), where interest is paid out monthly, will fetch 7.6% as compared to 7.7% earlier.

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme: Interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme will now fetch a lower rate of interest at 8.6% compared with 8.7% earlier. The interest payout continues to be on a quarterly basis.

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme: The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Account will now fetch 8.4% (compounded annually) compared with 8.5% earlier.

Savings deposit: The interest rate on savings deposit has, however, been retained at 4%.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,686.50 +291.86 ( +0.74%)

NIFTY 50

11,865.60 +76.75 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,268.85 1.26
Indiabulls Hsg 621.95 2.34
TCS 2,239.55 0.55
HDFC Bank 2,485.55 1.71
Zee Entertain 358.35 5.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,268.50 1.32
Adani Power 60.25 17.45
BPCL 376.50 -4.16
Yes Bank 109.15 0.41
Maruti Suzuki 6,503.70 -0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 358.35 5.82
Dr Reddys Labs 2,654.85 4.09
Tata Motors 168.00 3.35
Bajaj Auto 2,911.95 3.00
Eicher Motors 19,625.30 2.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 167.85 3.23
Bajaj Auto 2,917.00 3.14
HDFC 2,246.90 2.50
IndusInd Bank 1,433.20 1.64
HDFC Bank 2,485.65 1.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 376.20 -4.14
ONGC 161.00 -4.02
IOC 151.65 -2.73
Coal India 249.25 -1.79
HCL Tech 1,049.10 -1.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 161.05 -3.99
Coal India 249.15 -1.81
HCL Tech 1,049.30 -1.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,503.70 -0.46
HUL 1,779.40 -0.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram