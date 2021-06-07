Check Your Jan Dhan Account Balance With A Simple Missed Call

People who have Jan Dhan accounts can check their balance from the comfort of their homes. Customers must also link their aadhaar number with their bank account to avail several benefits of PM Jan Dhan Yojana under which people can open their accounts with zero balance. The scheme has expanded the financial inclusion cover in the country.

The benefits include subsidies under Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), Rupay Card and many more.

How to check your Jhan Dhan account balance

There are two ways through which you can know your account balance, at your home.

PFMS portal

To know your account balance through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), customers need to first open the home page of the PFMS site. (https://pfms.nic.in/NewDefaultHome.aspx)

Then click on ‘Know your Payments’. After that, you need to enter your bank name. The page will also ask you to enter your account number twice. The next step is to insert the captcha, and click enter. You will then receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and you will be able to see your account balance.

Missed call

Those who don’t have access to the internet can simply give a missed call to know their account balance.

For example, people who have their Jhan Dhan accounts in State Bank of India (SBI) can give a missed call on 18004253800 or 1800112211. The missed call must be given from their registered mobile number only.

How to open a Jhan Dhan bank account

People who still haven’t opened their bank accounts under the Jhan Dhan Yojana can visit their nearest bank, and fill a form. The new account form will ask for basic details like name, mobile number, address, nominee, occupation, annual income, and branch name of the bank among other details.

The PM Jan Dhan Yojana was launched in August 2014, and since then more than 42 crore bank accounts have been opened, according to the official government website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here