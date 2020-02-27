Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Chicken Sales Down 50%, Prices by 70% in India on Coronavirus Rumour: Godrej Agrovet

Chicken sales have come down to 35 million birds a week from 75 birds a week across the country, while ex-farm gate prices have dropped over 70 per cent to Rs 35 per kg from Rs 100 per kg in last one month although the cost of production is about Rs 75 per kg, he said.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chicken Sales Down 50%, Prices by 70% in India on Coronavirus Rumour: Godrej Agrovet
(Representational Image | Source: Reuters)

New Delhi: Chicken sales in India have come down over 50 per cent and prices by 70 per cent in the last one month as speculation swirled on social media that chicken causes coronavirus disease, denting both demand and prices, a top Godrej Agrovet official said on Thursday.

Godrej Agrovet Managing Director B S Yadav said its poultry arm Godrej Tyson Foods has also taken a beating as sales have dropped sharply by 40 per cent in last one month from 6,00,000 birds a week, he said.

However, once the rumours die down and consumption rises in the next 2-3 months, there would be a shortage of chicken in the country causing sharp rise in prices, he noted.

Yadav also mentioned that the government has issued advisories that coronavirus does not spread from chicken and asked state governments to take action against rumour mongers.

"Chicken is safe in India but rumours on spread of coronavirus from chicken has dented demand sharply in our country by over 50 per cent in just one month and ex-farm gate prices have also fallen by 70 per cent," Yadav told reporters.

Chicken sales have come down to 35 million birds a week from 75 birds a week across the country, while ex-farm gate prices have dropped over 70 per cent to Rs 35 per kg from Rs 100 per kg in last one month although the cost of production is about Rs 75 per kg, he said.

"The entire poultry industry and farmers have been affected because of WhatsApp rumour about coronavirus spread from chicken. The surplus production has build up now which is being disposed at a lesser price," Yadav said.

Godrej Tyson Foods sells both fresh and frozen chicken and value-added products in the brand name 'Real Good Chicken' and 'Yummiez'. The company has two chicken units in the country.

The company is the largest chicken producer in the country followed by Venky's and Suguna Foods.

Yadav also said per capital consumption of chicken in India is at 4.5 kg, lower than the global average of 11 kg. The consumption is highest in Tamil Nadu at 13 kg, while least in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Besides poultry, the stock exchange listed company Godrej Agrovet is into animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, and processed foods businesses.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 223.40 2.13
HDFC Bank 1,199.35 -0.03
Maruti Suzuki 6,285.90 0.77
Bajaj Finance 4,763.00 -0.97
ICICI Lombard 1,251.30 1.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 388.40 3.68
Titan Company 1,279.05 1.87
Axis Bank 738.30 1.17
Asian Paints 1,844.35 0.97
Maruti Suzuki 6,285.90 0.77
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 93.30 -2.61
HCL Tech 570.85 -2.25
M&M 493.40 -2.01
SBI 321.95 -1.92
IndusInd Bank 1,115.60 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram