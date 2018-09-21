GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chidambaram Slams Govt for its 'Heavy-handed' Approach Towards NPA

The former finance minister also claimed that though export credit had declined from Rs 39,000 crore in June, 2017, to Rs 22,300 crore in June, 2018, the government thinks that it is taking steps to boost exports.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2018, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chidambaram Slams Govt for its 'Heavy-handed' Approach Towards NPA
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Modi government for its banking policy, saying due to its "heavy-handed" approach towards non-performing assets, banks have no money to lend.

In a series of tweets, the former finance minister also claimed that though export credit had declined from Rs 39,000 crore in June, 2017, to Rs 22,300 crore in June, 2018, the government thinks that it is taking steps to boost exports.

"In a climate of suspicion and vendetta, the only thing a banker looks forward to is the date of retirement. "Thanks to the NDA government's heavy-handed approach to the NPA problem, banks have no money to lend and bankers have no mind to lend," he said.

Chidambaram said the report of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative has said 27.1 crore people in India were lifted out of poverty between 2005-06 and 2015-16 and of those 10 years, the UPA was in the government for eight years.

"For the BJP government, its bloggers and bhakths, every problem is a 'legacy' issue. Wish to remind them that lifting 27.1 crore people out of poverty is also a 'legacy' issue," he said.

Painting a gloomy picture of the banking sector, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said Gross NPA ratio of banks is likely to rise from 11.6 per cent in March 2018 to 12.2 per cent by the end of the current fiscal.

In its Financial Stability Report (FSR), the RBI has said stress in the banking sector continues as gross non-performing advances (GNPA) ratio rises further.

"Macro-stress tests indicate that under the baseline scenario of current macroeconomic outlook, SCBs' (scheduled commercial banks) GNPA ratio may rise from 11.6 per cent in March 2018 to 12.2 per cent by March 2019," it said.

Referring to the 11 state-owned banks under prompt corrective action framework (PCA), the RBI said they may experience worsening of their GNPA ratio from 21 per cent in March 2018 to 22.3 per cent by this fiscal-end.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,841.60 -279.62 ( -0.75%)

Nifty 50

11,143.10 -91.25 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Dewan Housing 350.55 -260.00 -42.58
Reliance 1,217.50 +6.75 +0.56
Axis Bank 599.20 -9.60 -1.58
Tata Steel 625.15 +3.95 +0.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 351.55 -259.05 -42.43
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,061.90 -94.60 -8.18
Oracle Fin Serv 4,031.30 -71.85 -1.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 281.20 +10.30 +3.80
BPCL 376.50 +11.45 +3.14
IOC 158.15 +4.60 +3.00
HPCL 258.00 +6.65 +2.65
Hindalco 240.40 +4.75 +2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 180.10 +3.45 +1.95
Wipro 337.35 +4.60 +1.38
ITC 303.75 +4.10 +1.37
TCS 2,103.80 +26.90 +1.30
Asian Paints 1,303.10 +13.75 +1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,062.15 -97.10 -8.38
Bajaj Finance 2,379.40 -120.15 -4.81
Tech Mahindra 738.05 -31.90 -4.14
UPL 665.80 -26.50 -3.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Kotak Mahindra 1,179.65 -47.35 -3.86
Adani Ports 362.00 -10.95 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,761.70 -42.90 -2.38
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...