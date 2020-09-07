BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

China August Exports Rise 9.5% Y/y, Beat Forecasts; Imports Down 2.1%

China August Exports Rise 9.5% Y/y, Beat Forecasts; Imports Down 2.1%

China's exports in August rose at a fasterthanexpected pace, increasing by 9.5% from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1%, customs data showed on Monday.

BEIJING: China’s exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5% from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1%, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1% from year earlier after registering surprising growth of 7.2% in July.

Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1%, after slumping 1.4% in July.

China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $50.50 billion surplus and $62.33 billion surplus in July.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 7, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
Next Story
Loading