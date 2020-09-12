China Bans German Pork Imports After African Swine Fever Case

SHANGHAI: China announced on Saturday a ban on the import of pork and pig products from Germany after the European country confirmed its first case of African swine fever in a wild boar last week.

The move to block imports from China’s third largest supplier of pork comes even as the Asian nation battles an unprecedented shortage of the meat after its own epidemic of the deadly hog disease.

The ban was announced by China’s customs agency and its agriculture ministry.

