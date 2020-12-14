News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»China Fines Alibaba, Tencent For Failing To Report Past Deals To Anti-trust Regulators
1-MIN READ

China Fines Alibaba, Tencent For Failing To Report Past Deals To Anti-trust Regulators

China Fines Alibaba, Tencent For Failing To Report Past Deals To Anti-trust Regulators

China's market regulator said on Monday it will fine Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdingsbacked China Literature and Shenzhen Hive Box 500,000 yuan ($76,464.29) each for not reporting deals properly for antitrust reviews.

SHANGHAI: China’s market regulator said on Monday it will fine Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings-backed China Literature and Shenzhen Hive Box 500,000 yuan ($76,464.29) each for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews.

The State Administration of Market Regulation said in a statement that it had taken the decision after reviewing deals the firms were involved in, including Alibaba’s past deal with Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd and China Literature’s acquisition of New Classics Media.

($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...