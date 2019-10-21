China Key Focus for IndiGo as Airline Goes on International Expansion Spree
IndiGo has launched services to four destinations in China and Vietnam in the last one month alone.
Image for representation.
Ho Chi Minh City: Budget carrier IndiGo will aggressively focus on China and other Southeast Asian nations to boost the airline's international network, a top company official said.
IndiGo has launched services to four destinations in China and Vietnam in the last one month alone.
"We are focused on growing our services in China and Southeast Asia, as well as in the Middle East. We see that India-China access is becoming one of the very important set of routes to operate," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, told PTI here.
The company inaugurated operations in China with the Delhi-Chengdu service on September 15. Flights on the the Kolkata-Guangzhou route were launched on October 20.
It is likely to fly to another destination in that country "early next year", the senior company official said.
"We are looking at some of the destinations in China where there is less competitive capacity, like Guangzhou and Chengdu..." Boulter said.
He added that IndiGo expects China to be a large contributor to its international network going ahead.
India's largest airline with around 50 per cent share in the domestic passenger market, also launched direct flights to Vietnam's Hanoi (October 3) and Ho Chi Minh City (October 18) from Kolkata.
Expanding the carrier's presence in the Middle East, IndiGo had inaugurated services in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from Delhi on October 12, making it the second destination in the Kingdom following Jeddah.
"We expect near-full occupancy for the new destinations in the next six-eight months, which is the usual gestation period when foraying into new markets," Boulter said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Reliance
|1,416.35
|1.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.20
|16.80
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC AMC
|2,882.20
|6.11
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.50
|17.42
|Reliance
|1,415.30
|1.37
|IRCTC
|779.20
|7.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.28
|Adani Ports
|421.70
|3.07
|Grasim
|746.50
|3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,318.15
|2.74
|Power Grid Corp
|202.55
|2.45
|NTPC
|121.00
|2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Tata Motors
|136.85
|-1.90
|Eicher Motors
|20,275.90
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.05
|-0.79
|Hindalco
|187.40
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|136.70
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.75
|-0.73
|Bharti Airtel
|383.25
|-0.65
|ICICI Bank
|437.75
|-0.64
|Axis Bank
|709.20
|-0.19
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy Shares Romantic Moment with Salman Khan, Dances to Odhni Song
- Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night
- Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Reacts to Siddharth's Comment on Sister Arti, Says How Can He Do This
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Your New OnePlus TV Could Cost as Low as Rs 53,069
- OnePlus TVs Will Get The Netflix App Soon, But We Don’t Know Exactly When