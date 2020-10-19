News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

China Says Indicators Give Good Reason To Believe In Sustained Recovery

China Says Indicators Give Good Reason To Believe In Sustained Recovery

Chinese economic indicators are providing a good reason to believe that a sustained recovery is underway, the country's statistics bureau said on Monday, after the world's secondbiggest economy further expanded in the third quarter.

BEIJING: Chinese economic indicators are providing a good reason to believe that a sustained recovery is underway, the country’s statistics bureau said on Monday, after the world’s second-biggest economy further expanded in the third quarter.

There’s also good reason to be confident about China’s full-year economic growth, Liu Aihua, spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press briefing after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product.

While third-quarter GDP growth lagged behind expectations, the month of September saw improvement in all major indicators for the first time this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 19, 2020, 8:15 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...