1-MIN READ

China Says U.S. Trying To Incite Instability With Proposed Orders To Block Xinjiang Imports

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry, when asked about reports that the United States may ban some imports from China’s Xinjiang region over alleged human rights violations, said this is a pretext to oppress Chinese customers and incite instability.

The U.S. has no right or qualification to intervene, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily news conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have prepared orders to block imports of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over allegations – dismissed by China – they are produced with forced labour, although a formal announcement has been delayed.

  • First Published: September 9, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
