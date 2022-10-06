China to Import Dogs and Donkeys from Pakistan

Pakistan is set to export dogs and donkeys to China. Officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Senate Standing Committee, Pakistan, stated that China has shown interest in importing donkeys and dogs from their country. Senator Abdul Qadir said that the Chinese ambassador had mentioned this animal export arrangement on previous occasions as well.

According to Geo News, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi suggested that since animals are comparatively cheaper in Afghanistan, their country could import the livestock from there and then export it to China. However, this suggestion was not considered by the committee citing the lumpy disease scare. The officials said that animal imports were banned due to growing reports of lumpy skin disease among animals in Afghanistan.

Pakistan currently has a population of 5.7 million donkeys in their country. The country had previously also exported donkeys to China. The Punjab government in Pakistan set up a donkey farm on over 3,000 acres in Okara district to ramp up the export of the animal.

The deal is of mutual trade benefits for both countries. While Pakistan has the world’s third largest population of donkeys, China uses the animal’s hide in making traditional Chinese medicines.

These medicines help nourish the blood and enhance the immune system, and also are helpful in the treatment or prevention of issues like circulatory issues, and premature ageing. However, there are no clinical trials to support these claims, Science reported.

Although the Chinese government has introduced incentives for new donkey farmers, they are not able to keep up with the expanding demand. Because donkeys’ gestation period is one year, it takes them 2 years to reach their adult size. This shortage in supply left China with the option of importing from other countries. To incentivise the import, the country lowered the import tax from 5% to 2% last year.

