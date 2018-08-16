GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

China to Send Negotiator to US for Trade Talks This Month

The two countries plan to launch a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs on $16 billion worth of goods from each country on August 23.

AFP

Updated:August 16, 2018, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China to Send Negotiator to US for Trade Talks This Month
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: China will send a top negotiator to the United States in late August to resume trade talks, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, the first public meeting on the subject in weeks as the trade conflict intensifies.

Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, the deputy representative on international trade negotiations, will meet with a senior US treasury official, David Malpass, at the invitation of the United States, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Chinese side reiterates that it opposes unilateralism and trade protectionism practices and does not accept any unilateral trade restriction measures," the ministry said.

"China welcomes dialogue and communication on the basis of reciprocity, equality and integrity." US Commerce Minister Wilbur Ross held talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing in June.

But the discussions failed to reduce tensions as the United States slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods in early July, triggering an immediate dollar-for-dollar retaliation from Beijing.

The two countries plan to launch a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs on $16 billion worth of goods from each country on August 23.

Washington has also lined up an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports and US President Donald Trump said he could raise tariffs on those products to 25 percent instead of the previously touted 10 percent.

"It is hard to tell how the talks will go but it's a positive signal that the two countries are looking for some compromise plan," said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"If they were determined to fight it out, they wouldn't meet," he told AFP.

Chinese officials say the tariffs have yet to make an impact on the country's economy, with its exports even beating forecasts in July.

But analysts warned that China could feel the full effect of tariffs in August.

Trump has boasted that trade wars are "easy to win" and warned he would hit virtually all Chinese imports if Beijing does not back down and take steps to reduce its $335 billion surplus with the US.

China does not import enough from the United States to match Washington dollar-for-dollar, but it has warned that it could fire back with other measures.

The yuan has declined in recent weeks, helping Chinese exporters as it makes their products cheaper, but it could fuel tensions with Trump, who has accused Beijing of manipulating its currency.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,868.58 +16.58 ( +0.04%)

Nifty 50

11,440.60 +5.50 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 614.85 +13.05 +2.17
ICICI Bank 338.00 +5.55 +1.67
Axis Bank 631.45 +13.40 +2.17
Bajaj Finance 2,887.95 +57.75 +2.04
Kotak Mahindra 1,253.55 -39.45 -3.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,912.00 -29.65 -1.53
Sun Pharma 615.00 +13.35 +2.22
UltraTechCement 4,228.00 -68.25 -1.59
Eicher Motors 29,080.00 +150.25 +0.52
Vakrangee 45.40 +3.40 +8.10
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 398.20 +18.40 +4.84
Sun Pharma 614.85 +13.05 +2.17
Axis Bank 631.45 +13.40 +2.17
Bajaj Finance 2,887.95 +57.75 +2.04
Cipla 654.50 +11.75 +1.83
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 615.30 +13.65 +2.27
Axis Bank 631.50 +13.20 +2.13
ICICI Bank 338.00 +5.70 +1.72
Infosys 1,430.80 +22.05 +1.57
Coal India 285.00 +3.50 +1.24
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,253.90 -39.10 -3.02
Vedanta 209.20 -5.90 -2.74
Hindalco 217.00 -4.45 -2.01
Indiabulls Hsg 1,265.20 -25.85 -2.00
UltraTechCement 4,226.95 -72.15 -1.68
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,254.25 -37.35 -2.89
Vedanta 209.40 -5.70 -2.65
HDFC 1,912.00 -29.65 -1.53
Wipro 281.00 -3.40 -1.20
Tata Steel 574.25 -4.65 -0.80
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...