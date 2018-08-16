English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China to Send Negotiator to US for Trade Talks This Month
The two countries plan to launch a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs on $16 billion worth of goods from each country on August 23.
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Beijing: China will send a top negotiator to the United States in late August to resume trade talks, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, the first public meeting on the subject in weeks as the trade conflict intensifies.
Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, the deputy representative on international trade negotiations, will meet with a senior US treasury official, David Malpass, at the invitation of the United States, the ministry said in a statement.
"The Chinese side reiterates that it opposes unilateralism and trade protectionism practices and does not accept any unilateral trade restriction measures," the ministry said.
"China welcomes dialogue and communication on the basis of reciprocity, equality and integrity." US Commerce Minister Wilbur Ross held talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing in June.
But the discussions failed to reduce tensions as the United States slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods in early July, triggering an immediate dollar-for-dollar retaliation from Beijing.
The two countries plan to launch a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs on $16 billion worth of goods from each country on August 23.
Washington has also lined up an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports and US President Donald Trump said he could raise tariffs on those products to 25 percent instead of the previously touted 10 percent.
"It is hard to tell how the talks will go but it's a positive signal that the two countries are looking for some compromise plan," said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
"If they were determined to fight it out, they wouldn't meet," he told AFP.
Chinese officials say the tariffs have yet to make an impact on the country's economy, with its exports even beating forecasts in July.
But analysts warned that China could feel the full effect of tariffs in August.
Trump has boasted that trade wars are "easy to win" and warned he would hit virtually all Chinese imports if Beijing does not back down and take steps to reduce its $335 billion surplus with the US.
China does not import enough from the United States to match Washington dollar-for-dollar, but it has warned that it could fire back with other measures.
The yuan has declined in recent weeks, helping Chinese exporters as it makes their products cheaper, but it could fuel tensions with Trump, who has accused Beijing of manipulating its currency.
Also Watch
Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, the deputy representative on international trade negotiations, will meet with a senior US treasury official, David Malpass, at the invitation of the United States, the ministry said in a statement.
"The Chinese side reiterates that it opposes unilateralism and trade protectionism practices and does not accept any unilateral trade restriction measures," the ministry said.
"China welcomes dialogue and communication on the basis of reciprocity, equality and integrity." US Commerce Minister Wilbur Ross held talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing in June.
But the discussions failed to reduce tensions as the United States slapped tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods in early July, triggering an immediate dollar-for-dollar retaliation from Beijing.
The two countries plan to launch a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs on $16 billion worth of goods from each country on August 23.
Washington has also lined up an additional $200 billion in Chinese imports and US President Donald Trump said he could raise tariffs on those products to 25 percent instead of the previously touted 10 percent.
"It is hard to tell how the talks will go but it's a positive signal that the two countries are looking for some compromise plan," said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
"If they were determined to fight it out, they wouldn't meet," he told AFP.
Chinese officials say the tariffs have yet to make an impact on the country's economy, with its exports even beating forecasts in July.
But analysts warned that China could feel the full effect of tariffs in August.
Trump has boasted that trade wars are "easy to win" and warned he would hit virtually all Chinese imports if Beijing does not back down and take steps to reduce its $335 billion surplus with the US.
China does not import enough from the United States to match Washington dollar-for-dollar, but it has warned that it could fire back with other measures.
The yuan has declined in recent weeks, helping Chinese exporters as it makes their products cheaper, but it could fuel tensions with Trump, who has accused Beijing of manipulating its currency.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
72nd Independence Day: Vignettes on Education, Healthcare and Employment in Today's India
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day: Flashback Of Days Leading to 15th August 1947
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 72nd Independence Day: Vignettes on Education, Healthcare and Employment in Today's India
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day: Flashback Of Days Leading to 15th August 1947
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|614.85
|+13.05
|+2.17
|ICICI Bank
|338.00
|+5.55
|+1.67
|Axis Bank
|631.45
|+13.40
|+2.17
|Bajaj Finance
|2,887.95
|+57.75
|+2.04
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,253.55
|-39.45
|-3.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,912.00
|-29.65
|-1.53
|Sun Pharma
|615.00
|+13.35
|+2.22
|UltraTechCement
|4,228.00
|-68.25
|-1.59
|Eicher Motors
|29,080.00
|+150.25
|+0.52
|Vakrangee
|45.40
|+3.40
|+8.10
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|398.20
|+18.40
|+4.84
|Sun Pharma
|614.85
|+13.05
|+2.17
|Axis Bank
|631.45
|+13.40
|+2.17
|Bajaj Finance
|2,887.95
|+57.75
|+2.04
|Cipla
|654.50
|+11.75
|+1.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|615.30
|+13.65
|+2.27
|Axis Bank
|631.50
|+13.20
|+2.13
|ICICI Bank
|338.00
|+5.70
|+1.72
|Infosys
|1,430.80
|+22.05
|+1.57
|Coal India
|285.00
|+3.50
|+1.24
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,253.90
|-39.10
|-3.02
|Vedanta
|209.20
|-5.90
|-2.74
|Hindalco
|217.00
|-4.45
|-2.01
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,265.20
|-25.85
|-2.00
|UltraTechCement
|4,226.95
|-72.15
|-1.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,254.25
|-37.35
|-2.89
|Vedanta
|209.40
|-5.70
|-2.65
|HDFC
|1,912.00
|-29.65
|-1.53
|Wipro
|281.00
|-3.40
|-1.20
|Tata Steel
|574.25
|-4.65
|-0.80
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...