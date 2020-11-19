China To Set Up Ministry-level Committee To Tackle Unfair Competition

BEIJING: China’s State Council approved the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee to enhance efforts to combat unfair competition, the government said on its website on Thursday.

The new committee will be led by the State Administration for Market Regulation, and its members will include high-level officials from 17 relevant ministries including the central bank and Ministry of Public Security.

The move came as China tightens scrutiny of tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings with draft anti-monopoly rules published last week.

China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee, a cabinet-level body headed by Vice Premier Liu He, last month flagged the need to improve mechanisms to ensure fair competition and called for the strengthening of anti-monopoly law enforcement.

As part of its brief to counter unfair competition, the new committee will organize campaigns targeting “hot issues and typical irregularities”, the government statement said, without elaborating.

