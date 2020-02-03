China's December Industrial Profits Fall 6.3%; Full-year Down 3.3%
The disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak has caused Chinese industrial firms' liabilities to rise 5.4% from a year earlier to 67.39 trillion yuan by end-2019, versus a 5.3% rise as of end-November.
Image for Representation
Beijing: Profits made by China's industrial firms dropped 6.3% from a year earlier to 588.39 billion yuan ($85.22 billion) in December, official data showed on Monday.
For the full year of 2019, industrial profits declined 3.3% on an annual basis to 6.19955 trillion yuan ($897.96 billion), compared with the 2.1% dip in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on its website.
Chinese industrial firms' liabilities rose 5.4% from a year earlier to 67.39 trillion yuan by end-2019, versus a 5.3% rise as of end-November.
Manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy could face bigger hits to profitability as China wrestles with its worst slowdown in nearly 30 years and as a coronavirus outbreak disrupts supply chains.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|20 Microns
|33.85
|-3.15
|7NR Retail
|72.65
|-1.96
|Hexaware Tech
|355.15
|-2.34
|Alufluoride
|100.70
|-5.04
|Aplab
|5.70
|0.00
