GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

China's Exports Losing Steam Amid Donald Trump's Trade War: Report

Beijing and Washington started the trade war last month each imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $34 billion of each other's exports.

Naqshib Nisar |

Updated:August 31, 2018, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China's Exports Losing Steam Amid Donald Trump's Trade War: Report
File photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. (AP)
Loading...
Beijing: China's powerful export machine is "quickly losing steam" amid the trade war with the US, according to Beijing's official purchasing manager index.

China and the US are currently involved in a trade war slapping billions of dollars of tariffs on each other goods following President Donald Trump's demand that Beijing bring down the trade deficit to $375 billion.

Beijing and Washington started the trade war last month each imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $34 billion of each other's exports.

Later they slapped another $16 billion on each other's goods on August 23.

Trump was reportedly keen to move ahead with a plan to impose tariffs on USD 200 billion of Chinese imports next week on which Beijing said it would retaliate.

The trade war seems to have begun impacting China - often referred to as the world's factory - as it is the biggest global exporter.

"China is quickly losing steam amid threats of a full-blown trade war," the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The "new export order" sub index in China's official purchasing manager index the first available indicator to gauge the export sector's health every month, fell sharply in August even when only a small portion of Washington's threatened additional tariffs on Chinese products kicked in, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The sub index dropped by 0.4 points to 49.4 in August, the lowest since the China-US trade tension escalated in March, the Post quoted data released by the official statistics agency.

It was also the third month that the export order sub index had been below 50 under 50 means a contraction marking the first time China has had a three-month export downturn in two years, it said.

Small and medium-sized exporters were hit particularly hard, with readings of 47.4 and 48 respectively, while large firms had an index reading of 50.2, a report by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the agency that compiled the purchasing manager index (PMI) said.

At the same time, the import sub index fell to 49.1 in August from 49.6 in July, the Post report said.

The data was released ahead of Trump's plan to impose tariffs on USD 200 billion of Chinese imports next week.

The ministry of commerce said Beijing was anxiously watching the tariff development in the US, China's biggest export market, the Post reported.

"If the US goes ahead with the $200 billion plan, the impact on Chinese exports will be material," it quoted a source in the ministry, who declined to be named, as saying.

Zhang Jun, chief economist of Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities, said the outlook for China's export performance is gloomy in the coming months because many exporters have already "front-loaded" their shipments in the face of additional tariffs from the US.

He said there are few measures Beijing can take to revive its overseas sales. "The government emphasis will be on boosting domestic demand to offset declines in exports," he told the Post.

China has started to roll out stimulus measures, such as encouraging local governments to sell bonds to raise money for infrastructure spending, and rearranging its economic priorities to keep overall economic growth on track.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,645.07 -45.03 ( -0.12%)

Nifty 50

11,680.50 +3.70 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 343.50 -18.25 -5.04
Page Industries 34,416.75 -795.70 -2.26
Reliance 1,241.65 -32.80 -2.57
Sun Pharma 652.85 +12.90 +2.02
HDFC Bank 2,061.20 -4.90 -0.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,440.00 +22.50 +1.59
Yes Bank 343.40 -18.50 -5.11
Reliance 1,240.95 -33.15 -2.60
Maruti Suzuki 9,097.25 -115.15 -1.25
Novartis India 944.70 +72.20 +8.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,492.00 +111.85 +4.70
Tech Mahindra 765.80 +33.90 +4.63
Lupin 931.45 +37.80 +4.23
Tata Motors 267.50 +8.15 +3.14
HCL Tech 1,046.45 +29.90 +2.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 267.10 +7.45 +2.87
Power Grid Corp 200.60 +4.65 +2.37
Sun Pharma 652.20 +12.70 +1.99
Bajaj Auto 2,746.35 +44.55 +1.65
Infosys 1,440.00 +22.50 +1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 343.50 -18.25 -5.04
Bajaj Finserv 6,747.80 -182.10 -2.63
Reliance 1,241.65 -32.80 -2.57
Bajaj Finance 2,856.60 -70.15 -2.40
M&M 965.30 -17.65 -1.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 343.40 -18.50 -5.11
Reliance 1,240.95 -33.15 -2.60
M&M 965.25 -17.15 -1.75
Maruti Suzuki 9,097.25 -115.15 -1.25
Vedanta 227.20 -2.60 -1.13
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 13
    gold
  • 23
    SILVER
  • 29
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 65
Loading...