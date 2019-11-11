Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

China's Jingye Group Set to Announce Rescue Deal With British Steel: Source

Reports said Jingye would pay 70 million pounds ($90 million, 81 million euros) for British Steel which collapsed into liquidation in May.

AFP

Updated:November 11, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
China's Jingye Group Set to Announce Rescue Deal With British Steel: Source
A British Steel works sign is seen in Scunthorpe, northern England. (Reuters)

London: British Steel was Monday set to announce a rescue deal by Chinese industrial giant Jingye Group, a source close to the matter told AFP.

Jingye's spokeswoman earlier confirmed that the Chinese group's chairman was in Britain for talks.

Reports said Jingye would pay 70 million pounds ($90 million, 81 million euros) for British Steel which collapsed into liquidation in May.

"An announcement is expected today," the source told AFP.

Turkish military fund OYAK last month pulled out of a deal to rescue British Steel, whose owners Greybull Capital had blamed Brexit for its financial collapse.

The European Steel Association has meanwhile urged the EU to help the bloc's struggling sector, which it said has been swamped by cheap steel from Asia since the US imposed import tariffs in 2018.

Although it did not take the steel producer into state ownership, the UK government said in May that it would keep paying staff wages in the hope that a buyer could be found.

Some 5,000 people are employed by British Steel and an estimated 20,000 more have links to the firm's supply chain.

A total 4,000 British Steel staff work in the UK, with an additional 1,000 based in France and the Netherlands.

"If this (rescue) is confirmed, then we welcome this positive step towards securing British Steel under new ownership," said a spokesman for the UK-based Community trade union.

Greybull Capital created British Steel, a maker of long steel products, in 2016 after snapping up assets from Tata Steel.

Long steel products include plates, rails for railways, sections used in construction, and wire rod.

The latter can be used as steel rope for infrastructure like suspension bridges or filaments for car tyres to give rigidity.

China's Hebei-based Jingye Group specialises in iron and steel, but has investments in tourism, hotels and real estate.

According to its website, it has total assets of 39 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) and 23,500 employees.

"A purchase by Jingye of British Steel would certainly complement what they do there in China," Gareth Stace, director general of industry lobby group UK Steel, told BBC radio on Monday.

"But actually British Steel makes rail, high-quality rail and heavy sections ... which Jingye doesn't make."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,913.45 +5.30 ( +0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.87
Indiabulls Hsg 238.55 -1.28
ICICI Bank 496.80 1.50
HDFC Bank 1,264.75 0.73
Reliance 1,427.80 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.80
Indiabulls Hsg 238.35 -1.43
Tata Power 57.30 -3.70
IRCTC 932.80 6.33
RBL Bank 343.40 6.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 305.40 6.23
Yes Bank 73.00 5.87
BPCL 517.60 2.95
GAIL 130.35 2.60
Tata Motors 172.00 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.80
Tata Motors 172.00 1.68
ICICI Bank 496.95 1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,444.90 1.50
Axis Bank 733.60 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 14,108.45 -2.51
Hero Motocorp 2,594.00 -2.00
Hindalco 200.15 -1.82
Vedanta 152.70 -1.80
Cipla 454.85 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,593.15 -2.00
Vedanta 152.55 -1.90
TCS 2,099.70 -1.42
Reliance 1,427.80 -1.21
Asian Paints 1,775.00 -1.09
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram