China's Securities Markets Regulator Says Markets Will Reopen on February 3
Evening sessions of futures trading, however, will be suspended starting from Monday, according to reports.
Chinese family wearing face masks walk in a pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Tourism Council of Thailand said Tuesday that new coronavirus outbreak estimated to cost 50 billion Bhat (1,613,892 US Dollars) in lost tourism income for Thailand's economy due to China's blanket ban on tourists leaving its effected cities. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Shanghai: China's mainland stock markets will reopen on Monday and there will be no further delays, the country's securities market regulator said in an interview published by the state-backed People's Daily newspaper on Sunday.
Evening sessions of futures trading, however, will be suspended starting from Monday, said the newspaper, which said it interviewed "relevant heads" of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
