China's Securities Markets Regulator Says Markets Will Reopen on February 3

Shanghai: China's mainland stock markets will reopen on Monday and there will be no further delays, the country's securities market regulator said in an interview published by the state-backed People's Daily newspaper on Sunday.

Evening sessions of futures trading, however, will be suspended starting from Monday, said the newspaper, which said it interviewed "relevant heads" of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.