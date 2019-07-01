Take the pledge to vote

China's Yuan Strengthens to 6.8716 Against US Dollar

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Updated:July 1, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
Beijing: The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or yuan, strengthened 31 basis points to 6.8716 against the US dollar on Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day, Xinhua reported.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the US dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

