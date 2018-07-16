English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
China's ZTE Shares Soar After US Lifts Supplier Ban
ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares opened up 5.5 percent and quickly extended gains to rise more than 12 percent to HK$15.48.
The logo of China's ZTE Corp is seen on the building of ZTE Beijing research and development center in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
Hong Kong: Shares of China's ZTE Corp surged more than 12 percent in Hong Kong on Monday after the United States lifted a ban on American companies selling parts to the telecommunications equipment maker that had crippled its business.
The U.S. Commerce Department removed the ban shortly after ZTE deposited $400 million in a U.S. bank escrow account as part of a settlement reached last month. The settlement also included a $1 billion penalty that ZTE paid to the U.S. Treasury in June.
ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares opened up 5.5 percent and quickly extended gains to rise more than 12 percent to HK$15.48. That is still around 40 percent lower than its last trading price in April when its shares were suspended for two months.
Uncertainty over the ban battered ZTE shares, wiping out nearly $11 billion of the company's market valuation.
Underscoring the impact of the U.S. penalty, ZTE said on Friday it expected to record a net loss in the first half of the year due to the hefty fine.
Many U.S. lawmakers see the company as a national security threat and, on Thursday, a group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators urged that ZTE's penalties be reinstated.
The U.S. Senate paved the way for a showdown with U.S. President Donald Trump over the issue last month, when it passed an annual defense policy bill with an amendment attempting to reverse the deal.
The fate of the amendment is unclear. Despite bipartisan support for the measure among members of Congress, Republicans control both the Senate and House and party leaders break from Trump's policies rarely.
ZTE's Shenzhen shares jumped by their 10 percent daily limit early on Monday.
The lifting of the ban, which has been a source of friction between Washington and Beijing amid an escalating trade dispute, paves the way for the Chinese company to get back in business after a nearly three-month disruption.
The ban was imposed in April after Commerce Department officials said ZTE made false statements about disciplining 35 employees after it pleaded guilty last year to violating U.S. sanctions by illegally shipping U.S. goods and technology to Iran.
As part of the deal to lift the supplier ban, ZTE had agreed to remove all members of its leadership at or above the senior vice president level, along with any executives associated with the wrongdoing within 30 days.
Also Watch
The U.S. Commerce Department removed the ban shortly after ZTE deposited $400 million in a U.S. bank escrow account as part of a settlement reached last month. The settlement also included a $1 billion penalty that ZTE paid to the U.S. Treasury in June.
ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares opened up 5.5 percent and quickly extended gains to rise more than 12 percent to HK$15.48. That is still around 40 percent lower than its last trading price in April when its shares were suspended for two months.
Uncertainty over the ban battered ZTE shares, wiping out nearly $11 billion of the company's market valuation.
Underscoring the impact of the U.S. penalty, ZTE said on Friday it expected to record a net loss in the first half of the year due to the hefty fine.
Many U.S. lawmakers see the company as a national security threat and, on Thursday, a group of Republican and Democratic U.S. senators urged that ZTE's penalties be reinstated.
The U.S. Senate paved the way for a showdown with U.S. President Donald Trump over the issue last month, when it passed an annual defense policy bill with an amendment attempting to reverse the deal.
The fate of the amendment is unclear. Despite bipartisan support for the measure among members of Congress, Republicans control both the Senate and House and party leaders break from Trump's policies rarely.
ZTE's Shenzhen shares jumped by their 10 percent daily limit early on Monday.
The lifting of the ban, which has been a source of friction between Washington and Beijing amid an escalating trade dispute, paves the way for the Chinese company to get back in business after a nearly three-month disruption.
The ban was imposed in April after Commerce Department officials said ZTE made false statements about disciplining 35 employees after it pleaded guilty last year to violating U.S. sanctions by illegally shipping U.S. goods and technology to Iran.
As part of the deal to lift the supplier ban, ZTE had agreed to remove all members of its leadership at or above the senior vice president level, along with any executives associated with the wrongdoing within 30 days.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Friday 13 July , 2018 Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,358.60
|+41.20
|+3.13
|ICICI Bank
|258.20
|-9.55
|-3.57
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,092.50
|-227.35
|-9.80
|Reliance
|1,078.00
|-21.80
|-1.98
|PC Jeweller
|92.15
|-27.75
|-23.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JTEKT India
|99.60
|+3.90
|+4.08
|Infosys
|1,358.10
|+49.00
|+3.74
|Lupin
|829.00
|-36.20
|-4.18
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,093.85
|-223.60
|-9.65
|PC Jeweller
|92.40
|-27.55
|-22.97
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,358.60
|+41.20
|+3.13
|Tech Mahindra
|652.95
|+11.90
|+1.86
|Wipro
|285.50
|+4.65
|+1.66
|NTPC
|155.20
|+2.25
|+1.47
|IndusInd Bank
|1,944.95
|+21.20
|+1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,358.15
|+49.05
|+3.75
|Wipro
|285.60
|+4.90
|+1.75
|NTPC
|155.15
|+2.45
|+1.60
|HUL
|1,762.65
|+21.50
|+1.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,945.00
|+21.55
|+1.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,092.85
|-227.00
|-9.79
|Tata Steel
|535.00
|-23.60
|-4.22
|Sun Pharma
|535.65
|-24.10
|-4.31
|Lupin
|829.00
|-36.60
|-4.23
|Bharti Airtel
|345.00
|-13.95
|-3.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|535.30
|-22.85
|-4.09
|Sun Pharma
|535.40
|-23.75
|-4.25
|Bharti Airtel
|345.00
|-13.05
|-3.64
|ICICI Bank
|258.20
|-9.85
|-3.67
|Tata Motors
|256.70
|-7.45
|-2.82
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Doubt for England Tests, Dinesh Karthik Likely Replacement
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Moments: From Maradona's Antics to Neymar's Theatrics
- Emmanuel Macron Cheers from the Stands Then 'Dabs' in the Changing Room
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Luka Modric Wins Golden Ball, Mbappe Young Player Award