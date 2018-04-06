GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chinese Bitcoin Miner Eyes IPO, Prefers to List Outside Mainland

Co-chairman Jianping Kong did not provide any details on a possible time frame for the IPO or how much the company expected to raise.

Reuters

Updated:April 6, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
Chinese Bitcoin Miner Eyes IPO, Prefers to List Outside Mainland
A Bitcoin logo is seen on a cryptocurrency ATM in Santa Monica, California, U.S. (File Photo: Reuters)
Hong Kong: China's Canaan Creative, one of the world's largest crypto-currency mining equipment makers, said on Friday it is considering an initial public offering (IPO) and would prefer to list outside mainland China.

Co-chairman Jianping Kong did not provide any details on a possible time frame for the IPO or how much the company expected to raise.

Hangzhou-based Canaan has seen a surge in demand for its mining machines amid a global boom in crypto-currencies, with the price of bitcoin jumping more than 1,300 percent in 2017.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
