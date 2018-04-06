English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Bitcoin Miner Eyes IPO, Prefers to List Outside Mainland
Co-chairman Jianping Kong did not provide any details on a possible time frame for the IPO or how much the company expected to raise.
A Bitcoin logo is seen on a cryptocurrency ATM in Santa Monica, California, U.S. (File Photo: Reuters)
Hong Kong: China's Canaan Creative, one of the world's largest crypto-currency mining equipment makers, said on Friday it is considering an initial public offering (IPO) and would prefer to list outside mainland China.
Co-chairman Jianping Kong did not provide any details on a possible time frame for the IPO or how much the company expected to raise.
Hangzhou-based Canaan has seen a surge in demand for its mining machines amid a global boom in crypto-currencies, with the price of bitcoin jumping more than 1,300 percent in 2017.
Also Watch
Co-chairman Jianping Kong did not provide any details on a possible time frame for the IPO or how much the company expected to raise.
Hangzhou-based Canaan has seen a surge in demand for its mining machines amid a global boom in crypto-currencies, with the price of bitcoin jumping more than 1,300 percent in 2017.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|279.75
|+1.10
|+0.39
|SBI
|259.55
|+0.25
|+0.10
|Tata Motors
|365.10
|+2.90
|+0.80
|Canara Bank
|287.50
|+4.40
|+1.55
|HDFC
|1,827.45
|+3.00
|+0.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Magma Fincorp
|160.75
|-4.05
|-2.46
|Grasim
|1,089.15
|-6.20
|-0.57
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,121.60
|+12.15
|+0.58
|SBI
|259.70
|+1.30
|+0.50
|M&M
|769.00
|-2.15
|-0.28
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|814.80
|+28.10
|+3.57
|BPCL
|434.65
|+12.20
|+2.89
|Titan Company
|939.85
|+19.80
|+2.15
|HPCL
|354.90
|+6.55
|+1.88
|Bajaj Finance
|1,931.80
|+16.20
|+0.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|512.55
|+4.75
|+0.94
|ICICI Bank
|279.80
|+1.90
|+0.68
|Adani Ports
|378.60
|+3.35
|+0.89
|ITC
|261.10
|+1.60
|+0.62
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,121.60
|+12.15
|+0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|283.50
|-6.40
|-2.21
|Bharti Airtel
|385.25
|-8.65
|-2.20
|Infosys
|1,127.40
|-20.15
|-1.76
|Bajaj Auto
|2,781.90
|-26.25
|-0.93
|UltraTechCement
|3,936.70
|-29.90
|-0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|385.90
|-8.05
|-2.04
|Infosys
|1,129.20
|-15.80
|-1.38
|Bajaj Auto
|2,780.00
|-30.55
|-1.09
|Axis Bank
|499.65
|-3.50
|-0.70
|Larsen
|1,320.90
|-7.65
|-0.58
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Top 5 Convertible Cars in India Under Rs 75 Lakh – Audi, Mercedes and More
- Sushmita Sen Sends a Powerful Message on Body Positivity Through Instagram Post
- Why Is Settling Down Linked To Getting Married, Asks Ekta Kapoor
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures