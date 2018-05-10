English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Insurer Anbang's Ex-Boss Jailed 18 years for Fraud
Wu's trial was held on March 28 at a court in Shanghai, where prosecutors accused him of defrauding Anbang of 65 billion yuan ($10 billion).
File photo: A Chinese national flag flutters in front of a building.
Shanghai, China: A Chinese court sentenced the former head of troubled Anbang Insurance Group to 18 years in prison on Thursday for fraud and corruption, Xinhua news agency said, following accusations of stealing more than $10 billion.
Wu Xiaohui was toppled as Anbang's head last year and China's insurance regulator announced an unprecedented takeover of the conglomerate in February, as the government moves to prevent heavily-indebted large private companies from collapsing and posing a risk to the financial system.
Wu's trial was held on March 28 at a court in Shanghai, where prosecutors accused him of defrauding Anbang of 65 billion yuan ($10 billion).
The funds were transferred to companies that Wu personally controlled for investment overseas, to pay down debts, or "personally squandered," the court had said.
The court also was told that Anbang had sold investment products that exceeded allowable fund-raising amounts by a whopping 723.9 billion yuan.
The government's swoop on Anbang marked its most aggressive step yet to rein in politically-connected conglomerates that grew rapidly and launched a wave of splashy multi-billion-dollar overseas investments fuelled by excessive debt.
The government of President Xi Jinping, who has dramatically strengthened his grip on power recently, has made cleaning up financial risks a top national priority.
Also Watch
Wu Xiaohui was toppled as Anbang's head last year and China's insurance regulator announced an unprecedented takeover of the conglomerate in February, as the government moves to prevent heavily-indebted large private companies from collapsing and posing a risk to the financial system.
Wu's trial was held on March 28 at a court in Shanghai, where prosecutors accused him of defrauding Anbang of 65 billion yuan ($10 billion).
The funds were transferred to companies that Wu personally controlled for investment overseas, to pay down debts, or "personally squandered," the court had said.
The court also was told that Anbang had sold investment products that exceeded allowable fund-raising amounts by a whopping 723.9 billion yuan.
The government's swoop on Anbang marked its most aggressive step yet to rein in politically-connected conglomerates that grew rapidly and launched a wave of splashy multi-billion-dollar overseas investments fuelled by excessive debt.
The government of President Xi Jinping, who has dramatically strengthened his grip on power recently, has made cleaning up financial risks a top national priority.
Also Watch
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Federal Bank
|89.40
|-11.75
|-11.62
|PC Jeweller
|208.95
|+0.15
|+0.07
|TCS
|3,451.25
|-38.05
|-1.09
|Axis Bank
|547.65
|-0.85
|-0.15
|Jindal Steel
|244.70
|-17.10
|-6.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|209.00
|+0.40
|+0.19
|Federal Bank
|89.45
|-11.70
|-11.57
|Graphite India
|745.80
|-29.95
|-3.86
|Jindal Steel
|244.30
|-17.30
|-6.61
|Hindalco
|241.30
|+2.45
|+1.03
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|188.25
|+5.40
|+2.95
|Bharti Airtel
|412.10
|+9.65
|+2.40
|Tech Mahindra
|663.60
|+9.50
|+1.45
|Hindalco
|241.30
|+3.15
|+1.32
|BPCL
|390.20
|+4.75
|+1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|188.15
|+5.25
|+2.87
|Bharti Airtel
|412.25
|+9.65
|+2.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,886.05
|+14.20
|+0.76
|Reliance
|980.70
|+5.40
|+0.55
|HDFC Bank
|1,989.70
|+10.70
|+0.54
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,989.60
|-74.75
|-3.62
|Tata Motors
|333.60
|-8.35
|-2.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,208.65
|-27.60
|-2.23
|Cipla
|575.50
|-12.50
|-2.13
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,237.95
|-111.55
|-2.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,988.30
|-76.30
|-3.70
|Tata Motors
|333.35
|-8.00
|-2.34
|Sun Pharma
|496.95
|-9.35
|-1.85
|Power Grid Corp
|207.95
|-3.75
|-1.77
|Bajaj Auto
|2,827.80
|-46.45
|-1.62
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- Raazi: Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal on Patriotism and Their Unsung Heroes
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale