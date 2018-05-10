GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Chinese Insurer Anbang's Ex-Boss Jailed 18 years for Fraud

Wu's trial was held on March 28 at a court in Shanghai, where prosecutors accused him of defrauding Anbang of 65 billion yuan ($10 billion).

AFP

Updated:May 10, 2018, 9:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chinese Insurer Anbang's Ex-Boss Jailed 18 years for Fraud
File photo: A Chinese national flag flutters in front of a building.
Shanghai, China: A Chinese court sentenced the former head of troubled Anbang Insurance Group to 18 years in prison on Thursday for fraud and corruption, Xinhua news agency said, following accusations of stealing more than $10 billion.

Wu Xiaohui was toppled as Anbang's head last year and China's insurance regulator announced an unprecedented takeover of the conglomerate in February, as the government moves to prevent heavily-indebted large private companies from collapsing and posing a risk to the financial system.

Wu's trial was held on March 28 at a court in Shanghai, where prosecutors accused him of defrauding Anbang of 65 billion yuan ($10 billion).

The funds were transferred to companies that Wu personally controlled for investment overseas, to pay down debts, or "personally squandered," the court had said.

The court also was told that Anbang had sold investment products that exceeded allowable fund-raising amounts by a whopping 723.9 billion yuan.

The government's swoop on Anbang marked its most aggressive step yet to rein in politically-connected conglomerates that grew rapidly and launched a wave of splashy multi-billion-dollar overseas investments fuelled by excessive debt.

The government of President Xi Jinping, who has dramatically strengthened his grip on power recently, has made cleaning up financial risks a top national priority.​

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,246.27 -73.08 ( -0.21%)

Nifty 50

10,716.55 -25.15 ( -0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Federal Bank 89.40 -11.75 -11.62
PC Jeweller 208.95 +0.15 +0.07
TCS 3,451.25 -38.05 -1.09
Axis Bank 547.65 -0.85 -0.15
Jindal Steel 244.70 -17.10 -6.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 209.00 +0.40 +0.19
Federal Bank 89.45 -11.70 -11.57
Graphite India 745.80 -29.95 -3.86
Jindal Steel 244.30 -17.30 -6.61
Hindalco 241.30 +2.45 +1.03
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 188.25 +5.40 +2.95
Bharti Airtel 412.10 +9.65 +2.40
Tech Mahindra 663.60 +9.50 +1.45
Hindalco 241.30 +3.15 +1.32
BPCL 390.20 +4.75 +1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 188.15 +5.25 +2.87
Bharti Airtel 412.25 +9.65 +2.40
IndusInd Bank 1,886.05 +14.20 +0.76
Reliance 980.70 +5.40 +0.55
HDFC Bank 1,989.70 +10.70 +0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 1,989.60 -74.75 -3.62
Tata Motors 333.60 -8.35 -2.44
Indiabulls Hsg 1,208.65 -27.60 -2.23
Cipla 575.50 -12.50 -2.13
Bajaj Finserv 5,237.95 -111.55 -2.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 1,988.30 -76.30 -3.70
Tata Motors 333.35 -8.00 -2.34
Sun Pharma 496.95 -9.35 -1.85
Power Grid Corp 207.95 -3.75 -1.77
Bajaj Auto 2,827.80 -46.45 -1.62
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You