English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Police Arrest 21 Over Customer Data Theft at Alibaba's Delivery Arm: Report
More than 10 million pieces of client data, including user names, phone numbers and parcel tracking numbers, were stolen from Cainiao, which provides logistics support to Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce platform.
Image for representation
Loading...
Hong Kong: Chinese police on Friday arrested 21 suspects in connection with the theft of customer information from Alibaba Group Holding's logistics affiliate Cainiao Network, state news agency Xinhua reported.
More than 10 million pieces of client data, including user names, phone numbers and parcel tracking numbers, were stolen from Cainiao, which provides logistics support to Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce platform, the report said.
The agency said police in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, had been told by the logistics company in June that barcode scanners used in its distribution stations had been infected with malware. The security breach had now been fixed, Cainiao told Xinhua.
In a statement, Cainiao said it had detected a suspicious malware infection in some of the parcel scanners used by its logistics partners earlier this year and immediately reported the findings to the police and upgraded its systems.
It said a police investigation determined that none of the illegally obtained data had been shared with any third parties. "Cainiao views protection of customer data as its highest priority and will continue its robust efforts to keep its platform secure," it added.
More than 10 million pieces of client data, including user names, phone numbers and parcel tracking numbers, were stolen from Cainiao, which provides logistics support to Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce platform, the report said.
The agency said police in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, had been told by the logistics company in June that barcode scanners used in its distribution stations had been infected with malware. The security breach had now been fixed, Cainiao told Xinhua.
In a statement, Cainiao said it had detected a suspicious malware infection in some of the parcel scanners used by its logistics partners earlier this year and immediately reported the findings to the police and upgraded its systems.
It said a police investigation determined that none of the illegally obtained data had been shared with any third parties. "Cainiao views protection of customer data as its highest priority and will continue its robust efforts to keep its platform secure," it added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Friday 21 September , 2018 Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.50
|-92.70
|-29.04
|Dewan Housing
|350.55
|-260.00
|-42.58
|Reliance
|1,217.50
|+6.75
|+0.56
|Axis Bank
|599.20
|-9.60
|-1.58
|Tata Steel
|625.15
|+3.95
|+0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|351.55
|-259.05
|-42.43
|Yes Bank
|227.05
|-91.45
|-28.71
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,039.55
|-167.45
|-2.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,061.90
|-94.60
|-8.18
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,031.30
|-71.85
|-1.75
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|281.20
|+10.30
|+3.80
|BPCL
|376.50
|+11.45
|+3.14
|IOC
|158.15
|+4.60
|+3.00
|HPCL
|258.00
|+6.65
|+2.65
|Hindalco
|240.40
|+4.75
|+2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|180.10
|+3.45
|+1.95
|Wipro
|337.35
|+4.60
|+1.38
|ITC
|303.75
|+4.10
|+1.37
|TCS
|2,103.80
|+26.90
|+1.30
|Asian Paints
|1,303.10
|+13.75
|+1.07
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.50
|-92.70
|-29.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,062.15
|-97.10
|-8.38
|Bajaj Finance
|2,379.40
|-120.15
|-4.81
|Tech Mahindra
|738.05
|-31.90
|-4.14
|UPL
|665.80
|-26.50
|-3.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|227.05
|-91.45
|-28.71
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,179.65
|-47.35
|-3.86
|Adani Ports
|362.00
|-10.95
|-2.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,761.70
|-42.90
|-2.38
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,039.55
|-167.45
|-2.04
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Varun Dhawan Stitches Made In India Jacket for Salman Khan. See Pics
- Ashley Judd on Being Raped: I Only Told My Diary
- Huawei Trolls Apple By Distributing Power Banks to People Queuing Up to Buy iPhones
- The Dhoni Slayer! Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan Basks in Afterglow of Standout Moment of Career
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...