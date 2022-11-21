Chingari Announces New Content Monetisation Plan for Creators, Users

Short-video app Chingari on Monday announced a new content monetisation plan for its creators and users. Under this new initiative, Chingari offers three subscription plans on a daily, weekly and monthly basis for Rs 20, Rs 100 and Rs 300, respectively. This subscription plan will enable Chingari’s community to double their earnings collected through the Gari mining programme and allow complete withdrawal during the active subscription period.

Under its Gari mining programme, Chingari rewards its creators and users native crypto token, GARI for doing in-app activities like uploading, watching, liking, commenting, and sharing videos which can be traded on crypto exchanges and later withdrawn into the crypto wallets. However, under its new subscription plans, creators and users can withdraw the earnings directly into their bank accounts, making it a friction-free and completely seamless process.

Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder of Chingari, said, “Content monetisation still remains a serious challenge for millions of creators and this new subscription plan is a giant leap forward for of ering an accessible solution to them to monetize content. This is another step towards the democratization of the creator economy where micro and nano-influencers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities of India can also monetise their content at a minimal cost."

Ghosh added that the users who all the major platforms have completely ignored are also getting rewarded in real cash for using the Chingari app. “We are proud that Chingari is the only app in the world to empower its creators and users at this massive scale."

