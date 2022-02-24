Chintels Paradiso Collapse: NIT Kurukshetra to Check Steel Bars, Residents Requets SC to Intervene, 10 points

Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran met residents of Chintels Paradiso at Sector 109, where a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment collapsed all the way through to the first floor earlier this month. Residents have been protesting for several days demanding the arrest of the society’s developer, against whom two FIRs have been registered. On Sunday, residents of nearby societies joined them in a march to demand a court-monitored CBI enquiry.

MP Rao Inderjeet Singh Reviews Situation

In another development, union minister, Rao Inderjeet Singh on Wednesday said that the Chintels Paradiso incident has increased the distrust in builders and the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 will be amended. This comes after the minister chaired a meeting with the officials in regards to the security of housing complexes of Gurugram.

“The incident that took place in Chintels Paradiso society is a matter of great concern. If there is a trust deficit regarding builders in Gurgaon, then neither would builders come to Gurgaon nor people settle here from other places. Gurgaon is a fast-growing city in North India and there should not be a lack of faith at any level. Action should be taken against the violators as per law,” he said.

Probe to be Conducted Based on Scientific Evidence

On February 10, at least two persons were killed in Gurugram after a portion of the sixth floor of an apartment collapsed. Ramachandran, in an interaction with the residents of the society, assured them that the investigation into the collapse of multiple ceilings in the building on February 10 will be conducted based on scientific evidence.

NIT Kurukshetra to Check Steel Bars

“We assured the residents that the concrete samples of all the six collapsed ceilings were sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL), Madhuban, for investigation. However, the lab does not have the facility to test steel bars, so samples of the bars will now be sent to NIT Kurukshetra. We have contacted NIT Kurukshetra and their team will collect the samples soon,” Ramachandran said.

Two Residents Nominated to Provide Updates

Ramachandran asked the residents to nominate two members from the society who can interact with the police and receive the latest updates regarding the case. Following this, Rakesh Hooda, residents’ welfare association (RWA) president, and Sonam Arora, general secretary, were selected as representatives.

Builder’s Arrest

“The main demand of residents is that the builder should be arrested. It has been 13 days since the tragic incident and the perpetrators have not been arrested. The residents had raised concerns of poor workmanship last year, but police had refused to file a complaint. We demand a CBI enquiry. Residents are living with fear,” she said.

Probe Underway

“Police have been saying that they are still collecting evidence and the report of the SIT is awaited. What more evidence is required?” she asked.

Further, giving an update on the investigation, the police commissioner said residents demanded the samples of concrete and steel bars be taken in their presence, which was agreed to.

Residents Raise Concerns Regarding the FIR

Rakesh Hooda, the society’s president, said, “The commissioner said that after SIT’s report is received, further proceedings will begin. The residents raised a concern that the FIR registered against the builder by the DTP does not specifically mention the names of the directors of the developer’s company. We also requested the commissioner to take action against its officials and agencies who failed to act on past complaints, to ensure that there is accountability and such incidents are not repeated.”

Residents Request SC to Take Suo-Motu Cognizance

Residents, however, expressed their disappointment at what they felt was a lack of speedy justice. Residents also requested the Supreme Court to take suo-motu cognizance of the case.

Manoj Singh, a resident, said that they are not sure what police have investigated in the last 13 days. It seems that the police are trying to shield the builder. We have absolutely no hope in the police and district administration. “We urge the Supreme Court to take suo-motu cognizance of this state of lawlessness and give us justice," he added.

