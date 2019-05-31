English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cholamandalam Raises $222 Million From IFC, Other Foreign Investors
IFC, in a statement, said that it has contributed $92 million of the total of $222 million, while the rest has come from First Abu Dhabi Bank ($50 million), MUFG Bank Ltd ($50 million), National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC ($20 million) and CTBC Bank Company Ltd ($10 million).
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. Ltd. (CIFCL), a Murugappa Group company, has received a total investment of $222 million from a group of foreign investors, anchored by the International Finance Corp. (IFC).
