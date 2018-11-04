GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CIC Issues Show-cause Notice to RBI Governor Urjit Patel for Non-disclosure of Wilful Defaulters' List

The CIC has also asked the Prime Minister's Office, the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make public the letter of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on bad loans.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2018, 9:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CIC Issues Show-cause Notice to RBI Governor Urjit Patel for Non-disclosure of Wilful Defaulters' List
File photo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: RBI Governor Urjit Patel has been served a show-cause notice by the Central Information Commission (CIC) for “dishonouring” a Supreme Court judgment on disclosure of wilful defaulters' list.

The CIC has also asked the Prime Minister's Office, the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make public the letter of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on bad loans.

The watchdog, irked over the denial of information on the disclosure of the names of wilful defaulters who have taken bank loans of Rs 50 crore and above by the RBI in spite of a Supreme Court order, asked Patel to explain why a maximum penalty should not be imposed on him for "dishonouring" the verdict which had upheld a decision taken by then Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi.

Speaking on September 20 at the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Patel had said the guidelines on vigilance, issued by the CVC, were aimed at achieving greater transparency, promoting a culture of honesty and probity in public life and improving the overall vigilance administration in the organisations within its purview, the CIC pointed out.

"The Commission feels that there is no match between what RBI Governor and Deputy Governor say and their website regarding their RTI policy, and great secrecy of vigilance reports and inspection reports is being maintained with impunity in spite of the Supreme Court confirming the orders of the CIC in the Jayantilal case", Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu said.

He concluded that it did not serve any purpose in punishing the CPIO for this defiance, because he acted under the instructions of the top authorities.

"The Commission considers the Governor as deemed PIO responsible for non-disclosure and defiance of SC orders and CIC orders and directs him to show cause why maximum penalty should not be imposed on him for these reasons, before November 16, 2018," Acharyulu said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,011.65 +579.68 ( +1.68%)

NIFTY 50

10,553.00 +172.55 ( +1.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,074.90 1.77
HDFC Bank 1,949.45 1.95
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 6.31
Yes Bank 209.10 2.47
Coal India 261.55 0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ABB India 1,314.35 -0.33
Reliance 1,074.25 1.64
HDFC Bank 1,946.90 1.87
ICICI Bank 354.30 0.25
Maruti Suzuki 7,136.80 6.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 302.35 6.67
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 6.31
Vedanta 225.90 6.16
Tata Motors 190.30 6.05
IndusInd Bank 1,541.80 5.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,136.80 6.37
Tata Motors 190.00 6.29
Vedanta 225.75 6.04
IndusInd Bank 1,542.45 5.29
Adani Ports 333.50 4.46
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 690.90 -4.13
Wipro 318.40 -3.41
Dr Reddys Labs 2,423.25 -1.56
Bajaj Finance 2,383.30 -1.44
Cipla 607.10 -1.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 319.10 -3.29
TCS 1,909.80 -1.28
Infosys 662.05 -0.65
SBI 285.45 -0.09
Sun Pharma 571.40 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...