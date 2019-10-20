CII Adopts 100 Villages in Punjab, Haryana to Mitigate Pollution Caused by Stubble Burning
The CII has created an ecosystem to engage stakeholders, including experts, corporates, state governments, village community and farmer groups, to implement possible solutions to the issue of stubble burning
A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field, on the outskirts of Amritsar. Many areas in the Delhi-National Capital Region recorded air quality in the "very poor" category on Wednesday morning, with particulate matter less than 10 micrometres in diameter being the primary pollutant. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: To curb alarming pollution levels in north India, especially during winter months, CII on Sunday said it has adopted over 100 villages and 100,000 acres of farm area in Punjab and Haryana to enable zero crop residue burning.
The industry body has adopted Ludhiana, Barnala and Patiala districts in Punjab, and Rohtak, Sirsa and Fatehabad in Haryana.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has created an ecosystem to engage stakeholders, including experts, corporates, state governments, village community and farmer groups, to implement possible solutions to the issue of stubble burning, the chamber said in a statement.
CII is proactively engaging with over 15,000 farmers to provide farm machinery, organise technical trainings and massive awareness drives in the adopted villages of Punjab and Haryana, it said.
Air quality monitors have been installed to monitor village level air pollution data, to measure the impact of reduced stubble burning.
Over 3,000 school students in Punjab, and youth and corporate volunteers are joining CII in this movement to enable zero stubble burning, the chamber said.
The intervention is supporting farmer groups to procure a range of farm machineries, including Happy Seeder, Zero Till, Mulcher, among others, and make these available to farmers on a nominal rent.
The use of these machineries on a shared basis is enabling farmers to adopt in-situ straw management practices, leading to zero stubble burning and sustainable farming, it said.
The intervention is an extension of its pilot project last year in 19 villages and 16,000 acres of farmland in Punjab, engaging over 3,000 farmers.
"The impact of the intervention was encouraging. Post the intervention, 80 per cent farmers adopted no stubble burning approach and a total of 12,000 acres of farmland (75 per cent of the total area under paddy in the adopted villages) became free of stubble burning in 2018, compared to 550 acres (3.5 per cent of farm land) in 2017," CII said.
It said that many of these farmers adopted alternate technology to stubble burning, for the first time ever.
About 25,000 tonne of rice straw was recycled back into the soil under the project and 115 tonne fine particulate matter (PM2.5) was saved from being released into the air.
CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said, "CII's 'Cleaner Air, Better Life' initiative is implementing and piloting optimal solutions to help farmers adopt zero stubble burning. From our pilot of 19 villages in 2018, we have now scaled to 100 villages."
The initiative is being implemented with the support of numerous stakeholders, including Punjab Agricultural University, Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar, Punjab Pollution Control Board, District Agriculture Offices of Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Reliance
|1,416.35
|1.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.20
|16.80
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC AMC
|2,882.20
|6.11
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|231.50
|17.42
|Reliance
|1,415.30
|1.37
|IRCTC
|779.20
|7.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.28
|Adani Ports
|421.70
|3.07
|Grasim
|746.50
|3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,302.30
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.40
|8.44
|Coal India
|205.95
|3.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,318.15
|2.74
|Power Grid Corp
|202.55
|2.45
|NTPC
|121.00
|2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|250.20
|-5.39
|Tata Motors
|136.85
|-1.90
|Eicher Motors
|20,275.90
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.05
|-0.79
|Hindalco
|187.40
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|136.70
|-1.05
|Bajaj Auto
|3,087.75
|-0.73
|Bharti Airtel
|383.25
|-0.65
|ICICI Bank
|437.75
|-0.64
|Axis Bank
|709.20
|-0.19
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma Hails 'Crusader' Sunitha Krishnan for Helping Sex Trafficking Victims
- Ranveer Singh Reveals That He Takes Time Management Tips From Deepika Padukone
- A Twitter User is Offering to Comment 'Yikes' On Your Ex's Selfie for Just Rs 350
- Kajol Recreates Iconic Simran Pose as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Completes 24 Years
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right