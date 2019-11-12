CIL's Coal Allocation Under Spot e-Auction Drops 36 Percent in April-September
The coal allocated by the PSU under the scheme in September also dropped to 1.97 MT, compared to 2.58 MT in the corresponding month of 2018-19, it said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: CIL's coal allocation under spot e-auction scheme declined 36.4 per cent to 11.25 million tonne in April-September period of the ongoing fiscal.
Coal India (CIL) had allocated 17.69 million tonne (MT) of coal in the year-ago period, according to government data.
The coal allocated by the PSU under the scheme in September also dropped to 1.97 MT, compared to 2.58 MT in the corresponding month of 2018-19, it said.
Coal distribution through e-auction was introduced with a view to providing access to coal for such buyers who are not able to source the dry fuel through the available institutional mechanism, as per the information available on CIL website.
The purpose of e-auction is to provide equal opportunity to all intending buyers for purchasing coal through single window service.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
CIL's coal allocation under spot e-auction scheme had declined 37.7 per cent to 34.34 MT in 2018-19.
The government had earlier asked the mining major to fast-track its ambitious one billion tonne production target and look to achieve the goal by 2023-24.
The miner had earlier said it would meet the target by 2025-26.
CIL is targetting an output of 660 million tonne in the ongoing fiscal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.00
|5.87
|Indiabulls Hsg
|238.55
|-1.28
|ICICI Bank
|496.80
|1.50
|HDFC Bank
|1,264.75
|0.73
|Reliance
|1,427.80
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.00
|5.80
|Indiabulls Hsg
|238.35
|-1.43
|Tata Power
|57.30
|-3.70
|IRCTC
|932.80
|6.33
|RBL Bank
|343.40
|6.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|305.40
|6.23
|Yes Bank
|73.00
|5.87
|BPCL
|517.60
|2.95
|GAIL
|130.35
|2.60
|Tata Motors
|172.00
|1.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.00
|5.80
|Tata Motors
|172.00
|1.68
|ICICI Bank
|496.95
|1.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,444.90
|1.50
|Axis Bank
|733.60
|1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Nestle
|14,108.45
|-2.51
|Hero Motocorp
|2,594.00
|-2.00
|Hindalco
|200.15
|-1.82
|Vedanta
|152.70
|-1.80
|Cipla
|454.85
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,593.15
|-2.00
|Vedanta
|152.55
|-1.90
|TCS
|2,099.70
|-1.42
|Reliance
|1,427.80
|-1.21
|Asian Paints
|1,773.80
|-1.16
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Siddhant Chaturvedi Recalls Make Out Session With Gully Boy Co-Star Ranveer Singh
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: SouL MortaL Donates Entire Winning Amount to Indian Army
- WhatsApp Gets One Step Closer to The Dark Mode; New Beta Gets Dark Wallpaper
- Does Lionel Messi Really Have This Popular Comedian’s Face Tattooed on His Back?
- Instagram Stalking App Like Patrol Thrown Out by Apple; You Can All Relax Now