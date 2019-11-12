Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

CIL's Coal Allocation Under Spot e-Auction Drops 36 Percent in April-September

The coal allocated by the PSU under the scheme in September also dropped to 1.97 MT, compared to 2.58 MT in the corresponding month of 2018-19, it said.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CIL's Coal Allocation Under Spot e-Auction Drops 36 Percent in April-September
Image for representation.

New Delhi: CIL's coal allocation under spot e-auction scheme declined 36.4 per cent to 11.25 million tonne in April-September period of the ongoing fiscal.

Coal India (CIL) had allocated 17.69 million tonne (MT) of coal in the year-ago period, according to government data.

The coal allocated by the PSU under the scheme in September also dropped to 1.97 MT, compared to 2.58 MT in the corresponding month of 2018-19, it said.

Coal distribution through e-auction was introduced with a view to providing access to coal for such buyers who are not able to source the dry fuel through the available institutional mechanism, as per the information available on CIL website.

The purpose of e-auction is to provide equal opportunity to all intending buyers for purchasing coal through single window service.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

CIL's coal allocation under spot e-auction scheme had declined 37.7 per cent to 34.34 MT in 2018-19.

The government had earlier asked the mining major to fast-track its ambitious one billion tonne production target and look to achieve the goal by 2023-24.

The miner had earlier said it would meet the target by 2025-26.

CIL is targetting an output of 660 million tonne in the ongoing fiscal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,913.45 +5.30 ( +0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.87
Indiabulls Hsg 238.55 -1.28
ICICI Bank 496.80 1.50
HDFC Bank 1,264.75 0.73
Reliance 1,427.80 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.80
Indiabulls Hsg 238.35 -1.43
Tata Power 57.30 -3.70
IRCTC 932.80 6.33
RBL Bank 343.40 6.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 305.40 6.23
Yes Bank 73.00 5.87
BPCL 517.60 2.95
GAIL 130.35 2.60
Tata Motors 172.00 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.00 5.80
Tata Motors 172.00 1.68
ICICI Bank 496.95 1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,444.90 1.50
Axis Bank 733.60 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 14,108.45 -2.51
Hero Motocorp 2,594.00 -2.00
Hindalco 200.15 -1.82
Vedanta 152.70 -1.80
Cipla 454.85 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,593.15 -2.00
Vedanta 152.55 -1.90
TCS 2,099.70 -1.42
Reliance 1,427.80 -1.21
Asian Paints 1,773.80 -1.16
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram