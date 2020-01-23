Cipla Gets USFDA Observations for its Goa Facility
Cipla further said it has a strong track record of maintaining the highest standard of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the observations received.
Cipla further said it has a strong track record of maintaining the highest standard of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the observations received.
New Delhi: Drug firm Cipla on Wednesday said it has received observations from the USFDA for its Goa manufacturing facility.
It further said that the developments will not have any material impact on the company's US business at this stage.
"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection conducted at its Goa manufacturing facility from 16-27 September 2019 as Official Action Indicated (OAI). The company does not believe that this will have any material impact on the US business at this stage," the drug major said in an exchange filing.
Cipla further said it has a strong track record of maintaining the highest standard of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the observations received.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,429.60
|0.52
|Divis Labs
|1,894.95
|2.19
|Larsen
|1,330.90
|2.83
|Indiabulls Hsg
|313.00
|5.65
|Shriram Trans
|1,082.55
|0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,330.90
|2.83
|M&M
|566.80
|2.31
|Bharti Airtel
|525.80
|2.23
|SBI
|323.00
|2.18
|Titan Company
|1,202.60
|2.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|768.45
|-1.24
|Power Grid Corp
|197.50
|-1.03
|TCS
|2,188.90
|-0.80
|Bajaj Auto
|3,065.00
|-0.40
|Reliance
|1,530.00
|-0.20
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim
- Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan the Rent of a Room in Mannat, Superstar Quotes This Price
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000
- Microsoft Accidentally Exposed Data of 250 Million Users; Why Aren't We Shocked Anymore?
- Desi Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever