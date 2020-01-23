Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Cipla Gets USFDA Observations for its Goa Facility

Cipla further said it has a strong track record of maintaining the highest standard of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the observations received.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cipla Gets USFDA Observations for its Goa Facility
Cipla further said it has a strong track record of maintaining the highest standard of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the observations received.

New Delhi: Drug firm Cipla on Wednesday said it has received observations from the USFDA for its Goa manufacturing facility.

It further said that the developments will not have any material impact on the company's US business at this stage.

"The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection conducted at its Goa manufacturing facility from 16-27 September 2019 as Official Action Indicated (OAI). The company does not believe that this will have any material impact on the US business at this stage," the drug major said in an exchange filing.

Cipla further said it has a strong track record of maintaining the highest standard of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address the observations received.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,429.60 0.52
Divis Labs 1,894.95 2.19
Larsen 1,330.90 2.83
Indiabulls Hsg 313.00 5.65
Shriram Trans 1,082.55 0.74
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,330.90 2.83
M&M 566.80 2.31
Bharti Airtel 525.80 2.23
SBI 323.00 2.18
Titan Company 1,202.60 2.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 768.45 -1.24
Power Grid Corp 197.50 -1.03
TCS 2,188.90 -0.80
Bajaj Auto 3,065.00 -0.40
Reliance 1,530.00 -0.20
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram