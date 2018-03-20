GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Cipla Gets USFDA Observations for Its Goa Plant

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a product specific pre-approval inspection at company's Goa plant in January 2018, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2018, 8:53 PM IST
Cipla Gets USFDA Observations for Its Goa Plant
File photo of drug firm Cipla's Goa plant. (Photo courtesy: Cipla)
New Delhi: Drug firm Cipla on Tuesday said it has received observations from the US health regulator for its Goa plant which are procedural in nature.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a product specific pre-approval inspection at company's Goa plant in January 2018, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

"We received certain observations which are procedural in nature. We have already responded to the agency on all the observations," it added.

At this stage, the company does not foresee any impact on the other products being manufactured/filed from the plant, Cipla said.

"Post this inspection, we have received 2 product approvals from the plant," it added.

Shares of Cipla today closed at Rs 552.50 per scrip on BSE, down 1.22 per cent from its previous close.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
