Cipla Share Price Live: Cipla Shares Open at 551 Ahead of Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 678 on 19 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 483.75 on 29 January 2019.
File photo of drug firm Cipla. (Photo courtesy: Cipla)
Cipla Share opened at 551.55 on Friday. The share of the company marginally increased by 0.02 percent.
Cipla had said earlier it was looking at continued growth across all its key markets in fiscal year 2019-20 and plans to file over 12 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) during the period. For the Indian market, it is looking at strong growth in existing franchises including respiratory and ramp-up of chronic therapies such as diabetes, cardio and women health.
Cipla had reported over 2-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 373.60 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 153.19 crore for the corresponding quarter in FY18.
Cipla shares have fallen nearly 14% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
The promoter holding in the company stood at 36.7%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.81% and 22.49%, respectively.
Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with a portfolio that includes over 1,500 products across wide range of therapeutic categories.
