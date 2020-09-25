CISF Takes Over Security of Hydro Power Plant in Uttarakhand

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday took over the security of a hydroelectric power plant in a border town of Uttarakhand, officials said. The Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project (VPHEP) in Chamoli district is located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

A contingent of 51 armed CISF personnel were inducted at the facility on Friday and they will provide a counter-terrorist cover to it, a senior officer said. The power plant is a part of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd and it is a run-of-the-river project with installed capacity of 444 MW over the river Alaknanda, a CISF spokesperson said.

"This hydro power project is of national importance and is located near the sensitive LAC with China. The CISF will provide round-the-clock security cover to the facility," he said. The force with a troop strength of about 1.62 lakh is the primary federal force that provides armed security cover to vital installations in the government and private domain of the country, apart from being the national civil aviation protection force.

