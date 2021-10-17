Citibank Online, Credit Card, Mobile Banking Services to be Down During Weekend. Know More

The New York-headquartered multinational bank, Citi bank in an official notification announced that a few of its services will be dysfunctional on October 16 and 17 due to some maintenance scheduled for the mentioned days. The services that will be down are Citibank Online and Mobile Services, IVR Self Service, Credit Card – Samsung Pay Wallet, and RTGS transactions.

“Please be informed that our systems are undergoing a scheduled maintenance from 9:30 PM IST on October 16 to 6:30 AM IST on October 17 to help serve you better,” the bank stated in the notification.

Although the total period of the dysfunctionality of services is nine hours, the services mentioned in the notification will be down for a specific set of hours in the nine-hour period. According to the notification, the Real-time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service will be down for four hours, i.e., 2:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST, on October 17.

The IVR Self-service will not be available for three hours, i.e., 9:30 PM to 12:30 AM, starting on October 16. In addition, the Online and Mobile banking service and the Credit Card – Samsung Pay wallet function will be down for one and four hours, respectively. The former will be down from 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM IST on October 17, while the latter will be down from 9:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST, starting from October 16.

Along with the details mentioned above, the official notification also mentioned that any disputes and queries regarding credit card transactions can be taken up through “the link sent as part of the system generated transaction SMS.”

Under the leadership of the first woman CEO of the bank, Jane Fraser, the multinational lender announced that it will be retracting its consumer business in 13 markets to conserve capital and churn higher revenue streams. As a result, the bank is auctioning its consumer market assets in India, eyeing a bid of $2 billion. According to reports by The Economic Times, five major banks are expected to submit their bids for the same. These banks are HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and DBS India Bank. Among the participants, the country’s top banks, i.e., HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank, are at the front with an evaluation of $1 billion in revenue.

