BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Citigroup Sues Two More Revlon Lenders in $900 Million Fight

Citigroup Sues Two More Revlon Lenders in $900 Million Fight

Citigroup Inc is suing HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management for allegedly refusing to return a combined $237 million, escalating a legal dispute between the bank and Revlon Inc's lenders over a loan payment error.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 10:45 PM IST
Share this:

Citigroup Inc is suing HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management for allegedly refusing to return a combined $237 million, escalating a legal dispute between the bank and Revlon Inc’s lenders over a loan payment error.

Citi mistakenly paid about $127.3 million in funds to lender HPS Investment and $109.7 million to Symphony, court documents showed.

The fresh lawsuit comes after Citigroup won a small victory on Tuesday in its battle to recoup nearly $900 million it mistakenly sent to creditors of troubled cosmetics company Revlon Inc.

Citi has said it quickly caught the payment error and was taking steps to recover the funds.

Also Watch

Delhi-Gurugram Roads Turn Into Rivers, Residents Wade Through Muddied Waters | CNN News18

The error has drawn scrutiny from regulators who have begun looking into the loan and raised questions about the bank’s operational resiliency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 19, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
Next Story
Loading