English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Citizens Must Fulfil Constitutional Duties, Responsibilities: Debroy
Debroy said that governance involves people and it is more about decision making process. He pointed out towards Swachh Bharat Mission saying it is successful due to public participation.
File photo of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy.
Loading...
Jaipur: The country can only progress when citizens carry out their duties and responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution, Prime Minister's economic advisory council chief Bibek Debroy said Saturday.
"India is not going to become a better governed state, a prospering economy, if one expect only the government to do various things. India will become better only if we, as the citizen, also play our duties and responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution," Debroy said at a seminar organised by Foundation for Public awareness and policy.
Debroy said that governance involves people and it is more about decision making process. He pointed out towards Swachh Bharat Mission saying it is successful due to public participation.
"Most important role for any government is ensuring defence, external security, internal security and speedy administration of justice delivery. If it is not done, it is not a success," he said while mentioning the government's initiative to reduce litigation through Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS).
He also commented on summer vacations in judiciary. "It still has summer vacations. All of us are entitled to leaves, that does not mean organisational shut down. No other organisations as a whole shuts down because some people want to go on leave," he said.
About GST, he said that GST is a work in progress. "No other country has made a transition to GST very fast," he said.
"India is not going to become a better governed state, a prospering economy, if one expect only the government to do various things. India will become better only if we, as the citizen, also play our duties and responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution," Debroy said at a seminar organised by Foundation for Public awareness and policy.
Debroy said that governance involves people and it is more about decision making process. He pointed out towards Swachh Bharat Mission saying it is successful due to public participation.
"Most important role for any government is ensuring defence, external security, internal security and speedy administration of justice delivery. If it is not done, it is not a success," he said while mentioning the government's initiative to reduce litigation through Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS).
He also commented on summer vacations in judiciary. "It still has summer vacations. All of us are entitled to leaves, that does not mean organisational shut down. No other organisations as a whole shuts down because some people want to go on leave," he said.
About GST, he said that GST is a work in progress. "No other country has made a transition to GST very fast," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|Reliance
|1,226.05
|-0.41
|TCS
|1,995.40
|0.60
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|SBI Life Insura
|607.90
|5.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|612.25
|5.47
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,443.35
|-0.36
|ICICI Bank
|353.50
|1.35
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|486.35
|4.21
|HPCL
|232.70
|4.19
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|IndusInd Bank
|1,514.10
|2.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|671.90
|2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,516.30
|2.94
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Vedanta
|173.20
|2.24
|Coal India
|232.40
|1.77
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,933.20
|1.48
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|Bajaj Auto
|2,863.50
|-1.28
|Axis Bank
|702.40
|-1.01
|Asian Paints
|1,392.35
|-0.91
|UPL
|869.75
|-0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|-3.43
|Bajaj Auto
|2,862.90
|-1.16
|Asian Paints
|1,392.15
|-0.92
|Axis Bank
|703.10
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Producers Hurrying to Register Patriotic Titles 'Not New', Daniel Craig Celebrates 51st Birthday
- Ranveer Asked If He Ever Felt 'Insecure' When Deepika Worked With Ex Ranbir. His Answer
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- FAME India Phase II Scheme Approved by Cabinet - Implications, Impact and Industry Reactions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results