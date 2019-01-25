English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Civil Aviation Ministry Awards 235 Routes Under UDAN Scheme
The aviation ministry has also approved operation of seaplanes by SpiceJet and Turbo Aviation under the scheme.
Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) or the regional air connectivity scheme seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying affordable. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The government on Friday announced awarding 235 routes under the third round of the regional connectivity scheme.
SpiceJet, IndiGo, Jet Airways, Air India subsidiary Alliance, and Turbo Aviation are among the operators that have bagged the routes, according to the civil aviation ministry.
The ministry has also approved operation of seaplanes by SpiceJet and Turbo Aviation under the scheme.
Under UDAN-III, 235 routes have been awarded to 11 operators, an official said.
Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) or the regional air connectivity scheme seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as make flying affordable.
