Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Business
2-min read

Civil Aviation Ministry Exploring Options to Ease FDI Norms to Attract Bidders for Air India

The government for long has been trying to sell debt-ridden Air India but could not attract bidders. It has now again decided to call bids for sale next month.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Civil Aviation Ministry Exploring Options to Ease FDI Norms to Attract Bidders for Air India
For Representation. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the civil aviation ministry are looking at the possibility of relaxing foreign direct investment norms to attract bidders for national carrier Air India, an official said.

The government for long has been trying to sell debt-ridden Air India but could not attract bidders. It has now again decided to call bids for sale next month.

In the aviation sector, 100 per cent FDI is allowed under automatic route forO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul), ground handling, and aircraft purchase.

"But in airline operation, there is an issue of substantial ownership and effective control. So there, we are talking to the civil aviation ministry to see whether they are interested in liberalising it," the official said.

"It is felt that if you allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI), probably it will have a better effect on the Air India bidding prospects. The civil aviation ministry is also aware of that. We are taking it up with them also," the official added.

The airline is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 58,000 crore, besides huge accumulated losses running into thousands of crores.

The issue, among others, is expected to figure in a meeting of an inter-ministerial group on Tuesday.

The group would discuss the possibility of further simplifying and easing FDI policy to attract overseas investors.

According to the official, the department is looking at relaxing norms in those sectors where currently 100 per cent FDI is not permitted through automatic route.

"We are looking at sectors where 100 per cent automatic is not there. We are looking at all those sectors and are talking to all those departments, whether they want further liberalisation in that," the official added.

The DPIIT is also consulting with some trade and investment bodies to understand their requirements.

Based on the unanimity in the inter-ministerial consultation, the department will work out a proposal.

"Basic target is those sectors, where there is a government approval route and 100 per cent FDI is not there," the official said.

Officials from different ministries, including defence, information and broadcasting, electronics and IT, and finance, will attend the meeting.

Although FDI is allowed through automatic route in most of the sectors, certain areas such as defence, telecom, media, pharmaceuticals and insurance, government approval is required for foreign investors.

Under the government route, the foreign investor has to take prior approval of the respective ministry/department. Through the automatic approval route, the investor just has to inform the RBI after an investment is made.

There are nine sectors where FDI is prohibited and that includes lottery business, gambling and betting, chit funds, Nidhi company, real estate business, and manufacturing of cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes using tobacco.

Recently the government relaxed FDI norms in sectors like single-brand retail trading, contract manufacturing, and coal mining.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in July had proposed relaxation in the FDI norms for certain sectors such as aviation, AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics), insurance, and single-brand retail to attract more overseas investment.

Currently, a standard operating procedure is laid out by the DPIIT through which FDI proposals are processed within a fixed time period of 8-10 weeks.

During the April-June period of the current fiscal, FDI into India increased by 28 per cent to $16.33 billion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,627.15 +43.25 ( +0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.70 16.44
Yes Bank 54.75 4.99
ICICI Bank 469.55 0.10
SBI 281.80 0.09
Reliance 1,434.25 0.21
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.95 16.54
Yes Bank 54.75 4.99
ICICI Bank 469.40 0.06
SBI 282.05 0.16
Infosys 648.95 1.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.70 16.44
Yes Bank 54.75 4.99
M&M 591.50 2.39
Infosys 648.85 1.79
Vedanta 144.65 1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 147.95 16.54
Yes Bank 54.75 4.99
M&M 591.25 2.26
Vedanta 145.15 2.18
Infosys 648.95 1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 212.25 -2.19
Coal India 202.85 -1.46
Titan Company 1,319.90 -1.13
Grasim 703.00 -0.98
Maruti Suzuki 7,422.10 -0.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 203.15 -1.29
Maruti Suzuki 7,411.05 -0.78
Bharti Airtel 373.40 -0.64
TCS 2,116.60 -0.40
HCL Tech 1,130.55 -0.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram