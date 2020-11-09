Claims Through Affidavit Form Now No Longer Required Under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana

In a move to ease the claims settlement process for the beneficiaries under the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana, the ESI Corporation has decided to do away with the submission of Affidavit Form. The claimant will be able to upload the scanned copies of relevant documents like Aadhaar Card and bank details online.

In case the documents are not uploaded at the time of online filing of the claim, simply the printout of the claim duly signed along with the required documents can be submitted.

“Condition for submitting the claim in affidavit Form has been dispensed with,” said the Ministry of Labour & Employment in a statement.

The ministry said the decision was taken after it found that the process of submitting claims in Affidavit Form was causing inconvenience to the claimants.

“While analysing the response of the beneficiaries to the Scheme under relaxed conditions, it was found that the condition of submitting the claim in Affidavit Form is causing inconvenience to the claimants,” said the release.

In a meeting held in August, the ESI Corporation also took the decision to extend the scheme from July 7, 2020, to June 20, 2021. According to the statement, the rate of relief under the scheme has been increased from 25 per cent of the average daily earning to 50 per cent for the period of March 3, 2020, to December 21, 2020. This has been done with an aim to provide relief to the workers who have lost their jobs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was also decided to enhance the rate of relief under the scheme from present 25% of the average daily earning to 50% of average daily earning and also relax the eligibility conditions for the period 24.03.2020 to 31.12.2020 to provide relief to the workers who have become unemployed during COVID-19 Pandemic,” read the statement.

Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana is a welfare measure for employees covered under Section 2(9) of ESI Act, 1948, in the form of relief payment upto 90 days, once in a lifetime. The relief will become due for payment after 30 days from the date of unemployment.