Class Action Lawsuit Against Infosys Dismissed in US

File photo of Infosys (Image Credits: Reuters)

The complaint, which was filed in the Eastern District of New York over alleged claims for violations of the US federal securities laws.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Infosys Ltd said on Friday the class-action lawsuit filed against the company and certain of its current and former officers in a United States court last year, alleging claims for violations of the US federal securities laws, has been dismissed.

As previously announced, in October 2019, a class-action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court against the company and certain of its current and former officers, the Bengaluru-headquartered company noted in a filing to stock

exchanges.

The complaint, which was filed in the Eastern District of New York, was brought on behalf of a class consisting of persons or entities who purchased the company s publicly traded securities between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019, and alleged claims for violations of the US federal securities laws, the company said.

On May 21, 2020, the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, it said.


