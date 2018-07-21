English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Close to 74% PSU Bank ATMs Operating on Outdated Software, At Risk of Fraud: Govt
The government’s indication comes just weeks after the Reserve Bank of India sent a fresh directive ordering banks to upgrade their software by June 2019, or face penalty.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The government on Friday suggested that around 74% of the automated teller machines (ATMs) operated by public sector banks were being run on outdated software which could exacerbate the risk of frauds.
The statement came in response to a question raised in the Parliament regarding the running of ATMs on 'unsupported' software.
Despite the entry of private players, a significant chunk of the ATMs are controlled by the public sector banks. The government revealed that 89% of the cash dispensing machines were controlled by public sector banks.
In the recent months, the country has witnessed a sharp spike in the cases of ATM frauds. The government told Parliament that between July 2017 and June 2018, the RBI had received around 25,000 complaints pertaining to debit and credit cards.
Sensing the increasing risks of security breach, the Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly issued warnings about the need to upgrade, however, most banks have failed to comply.
The government’s indication comes just weeks after the Reserve Bank of India sent a fresh directive ordering banks to upgrade their software by June 2019, or face penalty.
The latest circular from RBI said that private and public banks must upgrade their system by switching from the Windows XP operating system to the latest OS software.
"The slow progress on the part of the banks in addressing these issues has been viewed seriously by the RBI..The vulnerability arising from the banks' ATMs operating on unsupported version of operating system and non-implementation of other security measures, could potentially affect the interests of the banks' customers adversely, apart from such occurrences, if any, impinging on the image of the bank," RBI had said in its advisory.
Also Watch
The statement came in response to a question raised in the Parliament regarding the running of ATMs on 'unsupported' software.
Despite the entry of private players, a significant chunk of the ATMs are controlled by the public sector banks. The government revealed that 89% of the cash dispensing machines were controlled by public sector banks.
In the recent months, the country has witnessed a sharp spike in the cases of ATM frauds. The government told Parliament that between July 2017 and June 2018, the RBI had received around 25,000 complaints pertaining to debit and credit cards.
Sensing the increasing risks of security breach, the Reserve Bank of India has repeatedly issued warnings about the need to upgrade, however, most banks have failed to comply.
The government’s indication comes just weeks after the Reserve Bank of India sent a fresh directive ordering banks to upgrade their software by June 2019, or face penalty.
The latest circular from RBI said that private and public banks must upgrade their system by switching from the Windows XP operating system to the latest OS software.
"The slow progress on the part of the banks in addressing these issues has been viewed seriously by the RBI..The vulnerability arising from the banks' ATMs operating on unsupported version of operating system and non-implementation of other security measures, could potentially affect the interests of the banks' customers adversely, apart from such occurrences, if any, impinging on the image of the bank," RBI had said in its advisory.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
PM Modi and Amit Shah Can't Afford To Lose Power: Rahul Gandhi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Jahnvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Friday 20 July , 2018 PM Modi and Amit Shah Can't Afford To Lose Power: Rahul Gandhi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,721.35
|+201.15
|+7.98
|Bajaj Auto
|2,839.60
|-275.40
|-8.84
|Reliance
|1,128.65
|+23.80
|+2.15
|Infosys
|1,348.10
|+31.40
|+2.38
|Ashok Leyland
|107.45
|+1.75
|+1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,721.50
|+203.90
|+8.10
|ICICI Bank
|266.00
|+4.80
|+1.84
|Infosys
|1,348.35
|+31.80
|+2.42
|Bajaj Auto
|2,841.10
|-271.70
|-8.73
|Power Grid Corp
|176.20
|-1.05
|-0.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,721.35
|+201.15
|+7.98
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,663.95
|+367.05
|+5.83
|Sun Pharma
|560.10
|+15.15
|+2.78
|Tech Mahindra
|659.45
|+17.25
|+2.69
|Cipla
|625.80
|+15.70
|+2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|559.90
|+14.80
|+2.72
|Infosys
|1,348.35
|+31.80
|+2.42
|Reliance
|1,128.55
|+24.65
|+2.23
|ICICI Bank
|266.00
|+4.80
|+1.84
|Axis Bank
|534.45
|+7.15
|+1.36
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,839.60
|-275.40
|-8.84
|HPCL
|275.40
|-9.00
|-3.16
|IOC
|161.05
|-4.75
|-2.86
|Vedanta
|202.40
|-5.80
|-2.79
|BPCL
|388.85
|-9.45
|-2.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,841.10
|-271.70
|-8.73
|Vedanta
|202.60
|-5.70
|-2.74
|Hero Motocorp
|3,373.15
|-85.75
|-2.48
|ONGC
|157.85
|-3.55
|-2.20
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,333.45
|-16.80
|-1.24
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- Cyberattack on Singapore Health Database Steals Details of 1.5 Million Users, Including PM
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- 'Monopoly Cash is Complete': New Lavender 100 Rupee Note Has Left Twitter Colourful
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...